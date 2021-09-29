Jets WR Jeff Smith Has Concussion After Car Crash

Jets wide receiver Jeff Smith was involved in a car crash on Wednesday while heading to New York's practice facility, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

While it was initially reported that Smith avoided any injuries in the accident, the wideout was listed on New York's injury report with a concussion.

Entering concussion protocol midway through the week, it's safe to assume this injury will keep Smith out for Gang Green's game on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans.

For a team that's gone eight quarters without a touchdown, the Jets are facing some serious adversity at the wide receiver position this week. Although Jamison Crowder is trending toward making his season debut this week, a limited participation in Wednesday's practice as he works back from a groin injury, rookie Elijah Moore is also in concussion protocol.

Smith, 24, is in his third season within the Jets organization. Through three games this year, the Boston College product has appeared in a total of 35 snaps on offense, hauling in two passes from quarterback Zach Wilson for 48 yards.

One of those grabs was a 35-yard reception against the Patriots in Week 2.

Last year, Smith appeared in 12 games for New York, accumulating 167 receiving yards on 17 catches (37 targets). In his rookie year, the wideout made just one grab, playing in one game.

Smith also contributes on special teams, working as a starting gunner on punt coverage. He's played in 12 snaps with the special teams unit through Week 3.

Depending on the status of New York's banged up wideouts, New York could use Denzel Mims in a bigger role on Sunday. Mims has been inactive for two straight games, making a brief appearance back in Week 1.

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.