CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Jets WR Jeff Smith Has Concussion After Car Crash

By Max Goodman
JetsCountry
JetsCountry
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22Bfio_0cByMCA400

Jets wide receiver Jeff Smith was involved in a car crash on Wednesday while heading to New York's practice facility, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

While it was initially reported that Smith avoided any injuries in the accident, the wideout was listed on New York's injury report with a concussion.

Entering concussion protocol midway through the week, it's safe to assume this injury will keep Smith out for Gang Green's game on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans.

For a team that's gone eight quarters without a touchdown, the Jets are facing some serious adversity at the wide receiver position this week. Although Jamison Crowder is trending toward making his season debut this week, a limited participation in Wednesday's practice as he works back from a groin injury, rookie Elijah Moore is also in concussion protocol.

Smith, 24, is in his third season within the Jets organization. Through three games this year, the Boston College product has appeared in a total of 35 snaps on offense, hauling in two passes from quarterback Zach Wilson for 48 yards.

One of those grabs was a 35-yard reception against the Patriots in Week 2.

Last year, Smith appeared in 12 games for New York, accumulating 167 receiving yards on 17 catches (37 targets). In his rookie year, the wideout made just one grab, playing in one game.

Smith also contributes on special teams, working as a starting gunner on punt coverage. He's played in 12 snaps with the special teams unit through Week 3.

Depending on the status of New York's banged up wideouts, New York could use Denzel Mims in a bigger role on Sunday. Mims has been inactive for two straight games, making a brief appearance back in Week 1.

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Comments / 1

Related
Yardbarker

Report: Jets Wide Receiver Involved in Car Crash

Jets wide receiver Jeff Smith was involved in a car crash on Wednesday while heading to New York's practice facility, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The wideout won't practice and will land on the team's injury report. According to Rich Cimini of ESPN, Smith eventually arrived safely to the facility and is doing "OK."
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jets WR Jeff Smith alright following car accident

Jets WR Jeff Smith is fine following a car accident, according to multiple reports. The accident took place Wednesday morning on Smith’s way to the team’s facility. He did not practice and is expected to appear on New York’s injury report despite coming away from the accident uninjured. Smith has...
NFL
chatsports.com

New York Jets' Jeff Smith involved in car accident, not injured

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- New York Jets wide receiver Jeff Smith was involved in a car accident while driving to the team's facility on Wednesday. "He's good ... no injury," Smith's agent, Garriet Blair, told ESPN. Smith spent the day at the Jets' facility, but he did not practice in...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Rapoport
The Spun

Look: Urban Meyer’s Wife Tweeted About His ‘Night Out’

Urban Meyer’s wife, Shelley Meyer, was apparently aware of his night out in Columbus – at least part of it, anyway. On Saturday, alleged photos and videos of the Jacksonville Jaguars head coach enjoying himself at a bar went viral on social media. It didn’t take very long for the first-year NFL head coach to start trending on Twitter, with reactions pouring in from the sports world.
NFL
thecomeback.com

New Urban Meyer video emerges, throwing cold water on apology

Monday morning. Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer apologized over photos and a video that went viral over the weekend showing him at a bar cavorting with a young woman who was decidedly not his wife. In his apology, Meyer explained that he was out having dinner with his family but...
NFL
thecomeback.com

The Miami Dolphins will have a new starting quarterback this Sunday

While the second-year quarterback got good news when initial x-rays were negative, word came down on Wednesday that Tua’s ribs were indeed fractured after further testing. That means Tagovailoa will miss this weekend’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. “We decided to run some more tests, we ran them, and...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concussion#Traffic Accident#The Jets#American Football#Wr#Nfl Network#Gang Green#Patriots#Wideouts#Twitter#Jets Country
New York Post

Dak Prescott and girlfriend Natalie Buffett share a kiss after Cowboys win

Dak Prescott secured a win over the Eagles in Week 4, and celebrated with a kiss from girlfriend, Natalie Buffett. The Cowboys star quarterback was greeted by Buffett on the sideline after a 41-21 win over Philadelphia on “Monday Night Football” — which marked Prescott’s first home game in Dallas since he suffered a severe ankle injury (compound fracture, dislocated ankle) that cut short his 2020 season.
NFL
FanSided

Chicago Bears trade quarterback Andy Dalton in these 2 deals

It is officially a new era for the Chicago Bears. Just two days after reiterating that Andy Dalton was his starter when healthy, head coach Matt Nagy turned the tables. On Wednesday, Nagy confirmed that Justin Fields would be the team’s starting quarterback going forward. It was a move that came far too late, and many believe Nagy’s hand may have been forced.
NFL
CowboyMaven

Cowboys Cut Kicker, Greg Zuerlein Gets Game Ball

FRISCO - Maybe Greg Zuerlien’s kicks were “scared straight”?. Prior to the Dallas Cowboys’ Week 2 win at the Chargers, there were just enough worries about Zuerlein’s work that a second kicker was signed. Then Zuerlein nailed the game-winning 56-yard field goal to beat L.A., a boot that capped a last-minute drive engineered by QB Dak Prescott.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Sports
Boston College
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Outsider.com

Peyton Manning Just Ended Joe Buck’s Entire Career, Makes Hilarious Cheap Shot

Largely considered one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, Former NFL All-Pro Peyton Manning is also a pretty funny guy. Peyton Manning went into the NFL Hall of Fame earlier this after a prolific professional football career. The “Sheriff” played 18 seasons in the NFL. Most of those seasons came with the Indianapolis Colts, a team he would win a Super Bowl with. In the latter stages of his career, Peyton Manning played for the Denver Broncos, with who he is also won a Super Bowl. Manning holds numerous NFL passing records accumulated through his nearly two decades in the league.
NFL
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Dak Prescott is setting the wrong kind of NFL record for Dallas Cowboys | Opinion

The Pro Football Hall of Fame routinely collects various items for display, and what needs to be included now is a bronze die cast of Dak Prescott’s right arm. From the shoulder down to the fingernails, the whole thing needs to be on display in Canton. Maybe for study at Johns Hopkins med school, too.
NFL
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Reportedly Sign Veteran Corner

The Dallas Cowboys defense has given up a ton of yardage over the first two weeks this season. With more options needed at cornerback, the Cowboys are adding a veteran to their ranks. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Cowboys are signing veteran cornerback Holton Hill to their practice...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Reason Cowboys cut Jaylon Smith revealed

Jaylon Smith has been with the Dallas Cowboys since 2016, made the Pro Bowl in 2019, and signed a big contract with the team two years ago. Tuesday’s news that the team was cutting him left many stunned. So, why would Dallas get rid of Smith, especially when they still...
NFL
FanSided

3 NFL quarterbacks who should be benched after Week 4

Quarterback play in the NFL in Week 4 wasn’t always stellar. The Steelers, Texans and Dolphins need to reevaluate their depth chart at that key position. Quarterback is the most important position on a football field. Teams that don’t have a good one running the show know that better than anyone.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Bombshell Washington Football Team News

The Washington Football Team may have beat the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, but they took an all-time L on Monday. In a stunning development, a federal law enforcement raid was reportedly conducted at the Washington facilities last week. Even more stunning, Washington trainer Ryan Vermillion was “placed on administrative leave due to an ongoing criminal investigation that is unrelated to the team.”
NFL
FanSided

3 quarterbacks the Steelers should replace Big Ben with

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a Ben Roethlisberger problem this season. Here are three quarterbacks that should replace the former two-time Super Bowl champion. The Pittsburgh Steelers were already making a risk in 2021 by bringing back quarterback Ben Roethlisberger for another season. Last year, there were signs that the two-time Super Bowl champion’s arm was no longer the same. Yet, they wanted to give it another go.
NFL
The Spun

Look: LeBron Sends Clear Message About Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick was a major topic of conversation following the 49ers’ loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night. Kaepernick, of course, had plenty of success against Green Bay during his professional career. He shredded the Packers defense in the NFL’s 2012 Divisional Round. It might have been the best game of Kaepernick’s career.
NFL
JetsCountry

JetsCountry

New York City, NY
201
Followers
285
Post
140K+
Views
ABOUT

JetsCountry is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the New York Jets

Comments / 0

Community Policy