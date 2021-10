A US army veteran who discovered an alligator outside his house has been filmed using a wheelie bin to capture the reptile – before freeing it next to a nearby lake.Eugene Bozzi, from Mount Dora in central Florida, jumped into action after his daughter told him the seven foot beast was in their front garden.He was captured sliding the upended garbage can towards the snapping animal before flipping its lid shut to trap the maneater inside.Remaining calm as neighbours shriek their astonished applause, Mr Bozzi- wearing flip flops - heaves bin upright and wheels it away. The container can...

