Naruto Cosplay Dives Into The Early Days of Sakura
The early days of Naruto are long past, with the original Team 7 taking very different roles within the Hidden Leaf Village during the sequel series of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. With Naruto becoming the Seventh Hokage and Sasuke working behind the scenes as a ninja operating in the shadows, Sakura has decided to mostly hang up her kunai and take on the role of mother to Sarada, the daughter of herself and Sasuke who not only became a part of the new iteration of Team 7 but has recently been made its leader in the battle against the Kara Organization.comicbook.com
Comments / 0