Naruto Cosplay Dives Into The Early Days of Sakura

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is teasing the fallout of Kawaki's escape attempt with the cliffhanger from its newest chapter! After spending the last few chapters of the series exploring how Boruto, Kawaki, and the rest of the Hidden Leaf Village have been trying to recover following the fight with Isshiki Otsutsuki. At the same time, we have seen how Code and a few remnants of Kara's work are gearing up to make their move as well, and this temporary ceasefire has come to an end as Kawaki has made the first move with the previous chapter of the series.

