CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

Naruto Cosplay Dives Into The Early Days of Sakura

By Evan Valentine
ComicBook
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe early days of Naruto are long past, with the original Team 7 taking very different roles within the Hidden Leaf Village during the sequel series of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. With Naruto becoming the Seventh Hokage and Sasuke working behind the scenes as a ninja operating in the shadows, Sakura has decided to mostly hang up her kunai and take on the role of mother to Sarada, the daughter of herself and Sasuke who not only became a part of the new iteration of Team 7 but has recently been made its leader in the battle against the Kara Organization.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Viral Squid Game Cosplay Brings the Creepy Doll to Life

One awesome Squid Game cosplay has gone viral for tapping into one of the creepiest elements of the new Netflix series! Hwang Dong-hyuk's original series might have gone through hell before it finally got produced, but all of that effort was definitely worth it as the series has quickly dominated Netflix and has become one of the most popular releases on the streaming service overall in the short time since its release. Part of the reason why it's become such a big hit and so quickly is how it imagines such a bleak premise with vivid imagery.
COMICS
ComicBook

Avatar: The Last Airbender Cosplay Tests Toph's Skills

Avatar: The Last Airbender may have gotten started years ago, but the franchise is as fresh today as ever. The show's return to headlines has livened the fandom in a big way thanks to its Netflix comeback, and that means fan projects are on the rise. So of course, one fan had to stand up to do their own cosplay of Toph to test their skills.
COMICS
ComicBook

Naruto Cliffhanger Introduces Code and Boruto

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' anime is bringing the Kara Arc to a close, as Jigen seeks to switch his body with that of Kawaki and has to take on the strongest ninjas of the Hidden Leaf Village in Sasuke, Naruto, and Boruto. Though the anime adaptation still has some catching up to do with the manga, the television series will be hitting some major moments, including the first meeting between Boruto and Code, the young member of the Kara Organization that has been put into a position of power following the battle between Jigen and Konoha.
COMICS
geekspin

What is the most popular anime cosplay?

With the help of social media and growing number of pop culture conventions happening all year round, cosplaying has become more mainstream than ever. But have you wondered what is the most popular anime cosplay today?. To see which fictional characters are the most popular to cosplay right now, online...
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Shadows#Team 7#The Fray#The Kara Organization#The Uchiha Clan
Siliconera

Naruto Series Soundtracks Available Outside of Japan

For the first time since Naruto started airing on television in 2002, the soundtracks for the long-running shonen anime have become digitally (and legally) available outside of Japan. From September 24, 2021, Milan Records issued 19 albums digitally to stream. These albums include soundtracks from the Naruto and Naruto Shippuden shows and movies, as well as from Boruto: Naruto Next Generations and Boruto: Naruto the Movie. [Thanks, Pitchfork!]
COMICS
ComicBook

Naruto Cliffhanger Teases the Fallout of Kawaki's Escape

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is teasing the fallout of Kawaki's escape attempt with the cliffhanger from its newest chapter! After spending the last few chapters of the series exploring how Boruto, Kawaki, and the rest of the Hidden Leaf Village have been trying to recover following the fight with Isshiki Otsutsuki. At the same time, we have seen how Code and a few remnants of Kara's work are gearing up to make their move as well, and this temporary ceasefire has come to an end as Kawaki has made the first move with the previous chapter of the series.
COMICS
hardcoregamer.com

Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker Adds Reanimated Itachi

Itachi Uchiha has been a popular character in the Naruto series ever since debuting. The older brother of Sasuke was said to have betrayed the village and joined with the Akatsuki. After dying in battle against Sasuke he is later reanimated and this is the version being added to Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker.
COMICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy