FXX Renews ‘Archer’ For Season 13
The FXX original adult animated series Archer has received a series renewal for a 13th season on the cable network, according to Variety. Archer, alongside another long-running FX comedy in It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, has long been a fan-favorite series for many comedy television fans and FX original fanatics. First premiering on FX in 2016, the series has since transitioned to its sister network in 2017 and is currently in the midst of airing its 12th season which began on August 25. Created by Adam Reed (Sealab 2021), the animated spy series is also executive produced by the creator alongside Casey Willis (The Gumball Machine) and Matt Thompson (Sealab 2021).television.mxdwn.com
