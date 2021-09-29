Hillsdale College Holds First Christian Choral Evensong Service of the Academic Year
The service took place in Christ Chapel with newly formed Chapel Choir. Hillsdale, Mich. — Hillsdale College faculty and staff, students, friends of the College, and the surrounding community joined together in Christ Chapel for the first Choral Evensong service of the 2021-2022 academic year on Sept. 19. The service featured the newly formed Chapel Choir and its director, Timothy McDonnell. Rev. Adam Rick, Hillsdale College chaplain, officiated.www.hillsdale.edu
Comments / 0