[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Escape the Undertaker.]. Netflix has been toying with "interactive" original films and series for a few years now, these sort of choose-your-own-adventure style narratives that ask the readers to gently guide the storyline along by occasionally picking one of two options. The latest, Escape the Undertaker, is an extremely silly, mildly spooky haunted house adventure that serves as a perfect Halloween time distraction for anyone with kids into horror and/or professional wrestling, provided you choose to follow the prompts that direct WWE stars Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, and Big E through the house of the titular undead mortician. Conversely, Escape the Undertaker is the funniest thing Netflix has ever produced in the entirety of its 24-year history as long as you immediately choose "I am too scared" and leave the interactive special after two minutes.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 18 HOURS AGO