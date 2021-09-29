CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Russia arrests leading cybersecurity exec on treason charges

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOSCOW (AP) — Russian authorities have arrested an executive of a top cybersecurity company on the charges of high treason, a move that has sent shock waves through Russia’s business community. A court in Moscow on Wednesday announced a ruling to place Ilya Sachkov, founder and CEO of the Group-IB,...

Reuters

Senior manager of Russia's Novatek arrested in U.S. on tax charges

MOSCOW, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Mark Gyetvay, a deputy head of Russian natural gas producer Novatek (NVTK.MM), has been arrested in the United States on tax charges related to $93 million hidden in offshore accounts, the Department of Justice said on Thursday. It said a federal grand jury in Fort...
BBC

Russia detains cyber-security tycoon Ilya Sachkov in treason case

The head of one of Russia's top cyber-security firms has been detained on suspicion of state treason. A court in Moscow said it had ordered that 35-year-old Ilya Sachkov be held in custody for two months, but did not provide further details on the charges. An unnamed security source told...
The Independent

Virus deaths in Russia hit record for third time this month

Coronavirus deaths in Russia hit a record for the third time this month on Tuesday, and new infections once again exceeded 25,000 a day — a surge that comes as vaccination rates in the country remain stagnantly low and the government shuns imposing tough restrictions to stem the spread.Russia's state coronavirus task force reported 25,110 new confirmed cases on Tuesday and 895 new deaths — the country's highest daily death toll in the pandemic. This month, records in fatalities came every other day: the previous record, of 890 deaths, was registered on Sunday, and the one before that, of...
AFP

15 years on, editors warn time up for justice in Politkovskaya murder

Russians commemorated Thursday the killing of investigative journalist Anna Politkovskaya 15 years ago on President Vladimir Putin's birthday, while her newspaper warned time had run out to punish the masterminds of the murder.  Putin's spokesman said Thursday it was "very difficult" to investigate contract killings.
AFP

Prison riot reveals 'systemic' abuse in Russian jails

As the flames were dying down in the wake of a deadly riot at a high-security penal colony in Siberia in April 2020, a more brutal wave of violence was brewing. And late last month, the Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes in Russia, said it was investigating "systemic torture" between April and December 2020 at Penal Colony No. 15, Detention Centre No. 1 and another facility in the Irkutsk region.
POLITICO

EU too: Brussels gets mad at Ted Cruz

Washington spent years despising Ted Cruz. Now, Brussels and the EU believe they have reason to be angry, too. Cruz, the combative Republican senator from Texas, has made a high-profile spectacle of his pledge to slow-walk President Joe Biden’s national security and diplomatic nominees. And that has led numerous EU officials and diplomats to view him as primarily responsible for the absence of U.S. ambassadors to the EU, France and NATO — vacancies that EU officials and diplomats believe contributed to a breakdown in communication over a new strategic alliance between the U.S., U.K., and Australia in the Indo-Pacific.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Huawei exec resolves criminal charges in deal with US

NEW YORK — (AP) — A top executive of Chinese communications giant Huawei Technologies has reached a deal with the Justice Department that enables her to resolve criminal charges against her, according to her lawyer and a letter from the Justice Department. The deal with Meng Wanzhou, Huawei’s chief financial...
realcleardefense.com

Russia and China are Already Winning the Nuclear Arms Race

Nuclear buildups, electromagnetic pulse weapons, and cyberattacks from Beijing and Moscow put the U.S. homeland at risk like never before. The United States has experienced a nearly unbroken string of catastrophic intelligence failures in the last eighty years. The Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor caught America by surprise in 1941, only to be followed by North Korea’s invasion of South Korea and China’s intervention in the Korean War a decade later. More recently, American intelligence failed to predict or warn U.S. policymakers about the terror attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, or the recent outbreak of the deadly global coronavirus pandemic, which has taken the lives of over 700,000 Americans and millions of more people around the world. It seems possible that the U.S. intelligence community will fail to predict—let alone provide advance warning of—an existential nuclear, cyber, or electromagnetic pulse (EMP) attack upon the U.S. homeland from America’s adversaries.
CBS News

Whistleblower claims Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives personnel were improperly paid bonuses reserved for criminal investigators

A whistleblower is accusing the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives of fraud, waste and abuse. CBS News was told the alleged practice could potentially involve hundreds of millions of tax dollars across multiple federal agencies. The whistleblower said some in administrative jobs at the agency were paid a...
PUBLIC SAFETY

