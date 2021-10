The first half of 2021 looked to herald a golden age for fintech IPOs, but after some notable disappointing debuts, is the boom period finally beginning to slow down?. In Q1 of 2021 alone, the number of fintech startups in the US crossed the 10,000 mark for the first time ever. Today, there are now three fintechs worth over $100 billion in Paypal, Square and Shopify, and a further three valued at between $50 billion and $100 billion in Stripe, Adyen and Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN).

