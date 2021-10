NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — The search for Patrick McDowell has come to an end. McDowell was wanted in the deadly shooting of Nassau County Sheriff’s Deputy Joshua Moyers. Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper said McDowell was cornered in a bathroom building at Kirsten Higginbotham Sports Complex in Nassau County. He eventually came out of the bathroom and surrendered. When he didn’t listen to all the commands, a K-9 was sent in to get him to comply before he was arrested.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO