Downtown Portland Clean & Safe contract renewed for 5 years

By Nicole Hayden
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 7 days ago
Portland city commissioners voted Wednesday to allow the Downtown and Old Town enhanced service district to continue to exist with a new five-year, $25 million Clean & Safe contract to provide extra security and trash removal within the district. The deal means the city will collect fees from downtown property...

The Oregonian

Opinion: My neighborhood, plagued by gunfire, needs more from Portland City Council

Belefant is a real estate agent who lives in the Mount Scott-Arleta neighborhood. At 9:11 p.m. on Sept. 24, shots were fired at Mount Scott Park. This has become so commonplace that a lot of our neighbors don’t even bother to call 911 anymore. But I called 911, and when a police car finally rolled by maybe 20 minutes later, the officers pretty much confirmed what my neighbors have come to believe: There was nothing they could do.
The Oregonian

One Portland homeless village location nixed

Less than a week after Portland officials announced locations for three new homeless shelter villages in the city, one has already been nixed from the list. The location at Southeast 46th Place and Harney Drive near the Springwater Corridor has been removed from the list due to potential flooding issues, said Bureau of Development Services’ public information officer Ken Ray. The site did not go through a floodplain review prior to locations being announced. Moving forward, potential sites will have a floodplain review before being selected, he said.
Person
Ted Wheeler
The Oregonian

Habitat for Humanity to build nearly 50 new affordable homes in Portland, Hillsboro

Habitat for Humanity broke ground this week on nearly 50 new affordable homes in the Portland area that will be ready for new residents next year. The Portland branch of the housing nonprofit will build 40 townhomes in Southeast Portland’s Pleasant Valley neighborhood and eight more off Tualatin Valley Highway in Hillsboro, said Steve Messinetti, the CEO of Portland’s Habitat for Humanity chapter.
The Oregonian

Portland Street Response received high ratings from individuals it served

Portland Street Response, which dispatches a mental health worker and paramedic instead of police to most mental health crisis calls in Southeast Portland’s Lents neighborhood received high ratings from the clients it has served during the program’s test phase, according to a report released Tuesday. The goals of the program...
The Oregonian

Readers respond: City must listen about homelessness

The article “Portland homeless camp complaints: These neighborhoods had the most and least” (Sept. 19) reveals a concerning weakness in the city’s approach. After pointing out that higher-income neighborhoods generate more complaints about homeless camps, the article quotes a city spokesperson who says, “The number of complaints has no impact on whether or not we clean or remove a site” and insists complaints are not part of the risk assessment for which sites to address. Then an attorney suggests the city isn’t being honest and that complaints still matter. In other words, the city spokesperson and the private attorney agree that complaints should not matter, though one suspects they still do.
The Oregonian

Readers respond: A protest hijacked

As last Saturday’s Portland March for Reproductive Rights started moving, I watched a group of people covered head to toe in black with black umbrellas insert themselves in front. This group, carrying an antifascist action flag, is associated with the protests that have been plaguing Portland with destruction to businesses and other properties. I was startled to see them in this environment. Were they supporters? Sponsors? They set off thick clouds of pink smoke, causing people to choke and cough. As they moved to the sidewalks they huddled together and arbitrarily tagged buildings with spray paint, sometimes just painting one long green line of paint across windows in buildings as they walked. They slapped a card onto the buildings as a signature.
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Senior homes’ unnecessary 911 calls

Thanks to The Oregonian/OregonLive’s Jeff Manning for exposing the dangerous practice of senior care home operators calling on emergency responders to do basic tasks for elderly residents (“Firefighters say they’re swamped by calls for routine care from senior homes, setting off political battle,” Oct. 3). When my mother lived in a high-end Portland retirement home a decade ago, she was packed off to the emergency room by ambulance eight times in one-and-a-half years. None of these trips resulted in any emergency medical treatment because she did not need any. Worse, she had some confusion toward the end. She never knew why she was being sent to an ER. Although I would be notified that she was on her way to the hospital, the ambulance drivers had the authority to choose which one. Result? I could not find her for hours. The retirement home would say they didn’t know where she went and that I should call all the hospitals. This practice should stop.
The Oregonian

Gov. Kate Brown seeks disaster relief for salmon industry

SALEM — Gov. Kate Brown is requesting disaster relief from the federal government for the state’s strained commercial salmon industry. The governor submitted the formal aid request this week to the U.S. Department of Commerce, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported. Brown wrote that the economic return from commercial salmon fishing along...
The Oregonian

Buckman Elementary principal quits early in school year, latest instance of high leadership turnover in Portland Public Schools

Portland Public Schools heralded Jeff Wilebski’s appointment as Buckman Elementary’s new principal in August. But less than a month after school started, he announced his resignation, fueling parent’s frustration and dismay over high principal turnover, a problem that has long created headaches throughout the district. In a brief email to...
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Extend pandemic health care subsidies

In my years as a nurse-midwife, I have never experienced a more devastating health crisis than the COVID-19 pandemic. Nearly every health care worker from all corners of Oregon will tell you the same thing: This pandemic is far from over. Hospital beds are filling up as severe cases increase. As we continue vaccination efforts to bring the global health crisis to an end, we must ensure that vital health coverage remains accessible and affordable for all. This pandemic will drag on until far more people are fully vaccinated. We must take the lessons we’ve learned from this crisis and prepare for long-term impact, which means extending the health coverage subsidies expanded under the American Rescue Plan Act. As families across Oregon experience financial hardships exacerbated by the pandemic, the subsidies made more than 50,000 Oregonians eligible for critical tax-credit relief that made it easier to pay for health insurance. If Congress fails to extend the expanded subsidies, these Oregon residents — many living on the margins — could lose access to affordable, quality health care. Sen. Ron Wyden’s leadership in Washington has been invaluable during the past 18 months. I urge him to continue advocating for congressional action to extend or make permanent the expanded subsidies this year. Oregon families need the help.
The Oregonian

Coronavirus in Oregon: 1,650 new cases, 44 deaths

The Oregon Health Authority on Tuesday announced 44 COVID-19 deaths and 1,650 new cases. Oregon is now averaging 1,487 cases per day over the past week, down 36% from the summer summit. Hospitalizations have now receded to levels last seen in mid-August. Where the new cases are by county: Baker...
The Oregonian

