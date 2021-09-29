CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Some fear boosters will hurt drive to reach the unvaccinated

By The Associated Press
centraloregondaily.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — The number of first-dose COVID-19 vaccinations is falling in the U.S., despite the spread of vaccine requirements across the country. And some experts worry that the move to dispense booster doses could undermine efforts to persuade the unvaccinated to get their shots in the first place.

