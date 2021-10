CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's a scam alert you need to know about before you fall victim. It's one that's going around Charlotte, according to posts on the Nextdoor app. A person walks up to you, says they need help and asks to use your cell phone to call a friend or family member. When you give them your cellphone to use, they use your Venmo account to send themselves thousands of dollars.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 9 HOURS AGO