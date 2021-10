I'd be interested to know if anyone else tuned into the new "personality" led Radio Wales show on Sunday mornings with ex-rugby player and commentator Jonathan 'Jiffy' Davies and ex-rugby referee Nigel (Our Nige) Owens but I will certainly be giving it a wide berth from now on. I only managed 30 of the programmes 90 minutes and could take no more of the inane blather and in-house jokes coupled with chatting to their mates for added content, it just about finished me off. Mind you they are marginally better than Scott Quinnell who was previously in this spot and used the same format but couldn't string a coherent sentence together, but that's no reason to think that these two have any broadcasting talent.

