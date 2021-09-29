New nonstop flight from Redmond to Reno-Tahoe starting Nov. 5

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– Avelo Airlines is taking flight from Northern Colorado Regional Airport for the first time. On Wednesday, it was the region’s first commercial flight since 2012. (credit: CBS) The twice-weekly flight takes off from Fort Collins-Loveland and lands at Hollywood Burbank Airport near Los Angeles. One-way fares start at $39. Avelo is a new airline that started service from Los Angeles in April. (credit: CBS) “Getting to Los Angeles from Northern Colorado is now easier and more affordable than ever. We’re excited to take flight today to one of the world’s most beautiful and popular vacation destinations. This new route demonstrates our commitment to inspiring more people to travel to and from the region’s most convenient airport,” said Avelo Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy.

COLORADO STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO