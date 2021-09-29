CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

New nonstop flight from Redmond to Reno-Tahoe starting Nov. 5

By Central Oregon Daily News Sources
centraloregondaily.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExpressJet Airlines’ new leisure brand aha! is launching three new nonstop flights from the Redmond Municipal Airport to the Reno-Tahoe International Airport starting November 5, 2021. The airline said the flights will operate each Monday, Wednesday, and Friday departing from RDM at 11:55 a.m. PT arriving at RNO at 1:16...

centraloregondaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
98.3 The KEY

Tri-Cities Airport Welcomes New Airline Flying to Reno-Tahoe for $49

If you've ever needed an excuse to go on vacation, a pandemic is it! As our Tri-Cities are growing, the airport in Pasco is also expanding. A popular west coast vacation destination has been added to the line up of flights each week. ExpressJet Airlines will launch three new flights weekly to Reno-Tahoe International Airport beginning October 24th. The service will be marketed using the name aha!, a leisure brand of ExpressJet Airlines.
PASCO, WA
KVUE

Austin-to-London nonstop flights with British Airways return

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) is bringing back nonstop flights to London via British Airways. KVUE previously reported the British Airways nonstop flight was temporarily suspended, which meant that Austin travelers were left with no nonstop options to European cities. Norwegian Air announced in January that the airline was eliminating all of its long-haul flights, which means AUS lost its only nonstop flight to Paris and a nonstop flight to London.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
bizjournals

United Airlines delays return of popular nonstop flights from SFO

United Airlines has postponed the return of nonstop flights from San Francisco International Airport to Atlanta, New Orleans and Pittsburgh. The carrier told me that the routes, which were scheduled to resume this month, are now in the schedule for booking beginning Feb. 11, 2022. All three nonstops had been...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
caribjournal.com

Swoop Is Adding New Nonstop Flights to Los Cabos

Canada’s Swoop is at it again, adding a pair of new nonstop flights to Los Cabos in Mexico. The ultra-low-cost carrier is adding new routes to Los Cabos from both Toronto and Edmonton. The flights will operate twice weekly from Toronto and once weekly from Edmonton, according to the company.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nonstop Flights#Expressjet Airlines#Redmond#Reno Tahoe#Rno#Embraer
BoardingArea

Wow: Yet Another New Nonstop Destination From My Tiny Airport!

If you would have told me last year as service was being cut due to the pandemic that we’d have. air service out of our local airport that ever before, I would not have believed you. But it’s true. We went from United temporarily cutting both Los Angeles and Denver flights out of Arcata-Eureka (ACV) to two new airlines for a total of four new destinations in 2021. This includes the newest nonstop service that was just announced and will be beginning in a couple months.
TRAVEL
MySanAntonio

Routes: New Reno-Tahoe airline, pilots' holiday travel warning + SFO-Hong Kong, AA/UA, more

In this week’s developments, a new regional carrier will start flying later this month from Reno-Tahoe Airport to eight destinations in California, Oregon, and Washington State; pilot unions at American and Southwest suggest that holiday flight schedules could be affected if they don’t get exemptions from vaccine mandates; Sen. Dianne Feinstein introduces a bill requiring domestic passenger vaccinations or negative COVID tests; Singapore Airlines will bring back SFO-Hong Kong flights next month; international route news from JetBlue, Turkish Airlines, KLM, Delta, Icelandair, Air New Zealand and Qantas; Thailand will end quarantine requirement for vaccinated foreigners in November; American Airlines has a new code-sharing partner in India and United adds one in South Africa; European start-up Norse Atlantic wants to fly to Ontario, Calif.; Avelo adds Burbank-Tucson service; and the TSA reduces the cost of renewing PreCheck membership.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CBS Denver

Avelo Airlines Takes Off From Northern Colorado Regional Airport

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– Avelo Airlines is taking flight from Northern Colorado Regional Airport for the first time. On Wednesday, it was the region’s first commercial flight since 2012. (credit: CBS) The twice-weekly flight takes off from Fort Collins-Loveland and lands at Hollywood Burbank Airport near Los Angeles. One-way fares start at $39. Avelo is a new airline that started service from Los Angeles in April. (credit: CBS) “Getting to Los Angeles from Northern Colorado is now easier and more affordable than ever. We’re excited to take flight today to one of the world’s most beautiful and popular vacation destinations. This new route demonstrates our commitment to inspiring more people to travel to and from the region’s most convenient airport,” said Avelo Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Airplanes
Bakersfield Now

Bakersfield to Reno-Tahoe flight launches from Meadows Field

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — ExpressJet Airlines announced the launch of short, nonstop flights between Bakersfield and Reno-Tahoe International Airport, starting Oct. 25, 2021. The airline will be operating under the name "aha!" Flights will operate each Monday, Wednesday and Friday departing Meadows Field Airport at 5 p.m. arriving in Reno-Tahoe...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
leedaily.com

Reno-based Air Service Aha! Is Offering $49 One-way Flights From Reno to Eight Cities on the West Coast

The debut of Aha! ExpressJet’s “air-hotel-adventure” leisure brand signaled the airline’s rebirth. Aha! will begin flying from its home base at Reno-Tahoe International Airport to eight destinations across the western United States on October 24, 2021, combining value-priced rates with nonstop flights. Nonstop Flights to Reno-Tahoe Coming to Underserved Communities.
TRAVEL
KCBY

New flight from Eugene/Cascades/Oregon Coast to Reno-Tahoe is coming soon

EUGENE, Ore. — ExpressJet Airlines has announced the launch of short, nonstop flights between Eugene/Cascades/Oregon Coast and Reno-Tahoe International Airport, starting Nov. 1, 2021. Flights will operate each Monday, Wednesday and Friday, departing Eugene Airport at 12:35 p.m. PT and arriving in Reno-Tahoe at 2 p.m. PT. The nonstop flight...
EUGENE, OR
riviera-maya-news.com

Six new nonstop routes from US to Cancun International announced

Cancun, Q.R. — Low-fare carrier Frontier Airlines announces six new nonstop routes to Cancun International Airport (CUN) from Baltimore, Boston, Columbus, Detroit, Minneapolis and Raleigh-Durham. With the addition of this new service, Frontier now offers 19 nonstop routes to Cancun, which is more than any other airline. To celebrate the...
LIFESTYLE
bizjournals

Baltimore to the beach: Frontier Airlines adds service to Mexican tourist destination

Frontier Airlines will give Baltimore-area travelers a nonstop route to one of the world's most popular tourist destinations this winter. The Denver-based airline announced Tuesday it will expand its existing service to and from Cancun International Airport in Mexico to include Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, and five other U.S. cities. They include Boston, Columbus, Ohio, Detroit, Minneapolis and Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina.
BALTIMORE, MD
Patriot Ledger

Airline adds nonstop flights out of Logan, debuts modernized plane

Five new routes and more modernized, fuel-efficient aircraft are set to debut at Boston's Logan International Airport. Delta is adding direct flights to Athens, Greece; Tel-Aviv; Baltimore; Denver; and San Diego. The airline said it's debuting a new, modernized and more fuel-efficient plane in Boston this spring. The Airbus A321neo...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy