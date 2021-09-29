Special Weather Statement issued for Chinle Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-29 12:08:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-29 12:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Chinle Valley A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Apache County near Mexican Water through 145 PM MDT At 107 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Mexican Water, or 19 miles southeast of Mexican Hat, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Mexican Water. This includes the following highways Highway 160 between mile markers 429 and 445. Highway 191 between mile markers 507 and 510. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH