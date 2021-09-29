CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UConn men's Big East TV schedule released, home sites still to be determined

By David Borges
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Big East released its 2021-22 men’s basketball TV schedule on Wednesday, and UConn will be featured prominently on FOX Sports, as well as one game on CBS. The Huskies’ Feb. 27 game at Georgetown will be broadcast on CBS at noon. The rest of UConn’s 19 league games will be broadcast on either FOX (five games), Fox Sports 1 (11) or CBS Sports Network (two). The Huskies will have six games starting at 8:30 p.m. or later.

