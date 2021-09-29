CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clarke County, AL

Special Weather Statement issued for Clarke, Wilcox by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-29 14:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-29 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Clarke; Wilcox A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Clarke and west central Wilcox Counties through 300 PM CDT At 209 PM CDT, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm 5 miles west of Thomasville, moving northeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Thomasville and Pine Hill. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Federal judge temporarily blocks enforcement of Texas law banning most abortions

A federal judge granted the Justice Department a temporary injunction late Wednesday, blocking the enforcement of Texas' strict abortion law. U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman issued the order, which will block the state from enforcing law, known as S.B. 8, which was passed by the GOP-controlled Legislature. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in September that the law could be enforced while legal challenges are pending.
TEXAS STATE
Reuters

U.S. Senate Democrats, Republicans haggle over short-term debt fix

WASHINGTON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Democrats and Republicans were expected to continue negotiating on Thursday to avert a debt crisis after Democrats showed openness to a Republican offer to allow an extension of the federal debt ceiling into December. Democrats called off an early Wednesday afternoon vote after...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Wilcox County, AL
City
Thomasville, AL
County
Clarke County, AL
City
Pine Hill, AL
NBC News

Biden, CEOs outline debt limit consequences ahead of looming deadline

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden met with business leaders Wednesday to warn of the disastrous economic impact on the country and the global economy if the U.S. hits its debt limit for the first time ever. Shortly after the meeting began, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., announced that he...
U.S. POLITICS
CBS News

WHO recommends widespread use of first malaria vaccine

The World Health Organization on Wednesday the world's first malaria vaccine for children in sub-Saharan Africa and other regions with moderate to high transmission of the deadliest malaria pathogen. The recommendation is based on results from an ongoing pilot program that shows evidence of the vaccine's feasibility, impact and safety.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Wind Gust#National Weather Service
The Hill

Biden and Xi Jinping to hold virtual summit by end of this year

President Biden and China’s President Xi Jinping will hold a virtual summit by the end of this year, marking the first time the leaders will hold a formal meeting since Biden was elected, The New York Times reported. The development followed National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan meeting with China’s top...
U.S. POLITICS
ABC News

Supreme Court justices gripped by case of 9/11 detainee: 'We want a clear answer'

A U.S. Supreme Court case about state secrets and brutal CIA black-site interrogations after 9/11 took an abrupt turn Wednesday when a trio of justices demanded answers from the Biden administration about why the plaintiff -- Al-Qaeda suspect Abu Zubaydah -- is still held without charges in a military prison at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, even though the war in Afghanistan has concluded.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy