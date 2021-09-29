Special Weather Statement issued for Clarke, Wilcox by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-29 14:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-29 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Clarke; Wilcox A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Clarke and west central Wilcox Counties through 300 PM CDT At 209 PM CDT, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm 5 miles west of Thomasville, moving northeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Thomasville and Pine Hill. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH