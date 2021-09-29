CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

White Sox will hold ‘Change the Game’ playoff rally on Monday

By Larry Hawley
WGN News
WGN News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wFLIw_0cByJ7ed00

CHICAGO – In 2020, the team really didn’t have the opportunity to celebrate the team’s first postseason berth in 12 seasons. The COVID-19 pandemic kept any major celebrations for the milestone from occurring.

So in 2021, with the White Sox now celebrating a division championship and getting ready to host their first home playoff game since 2008, the team is doing what they can do to enjoy the moment.

On Wednesday, the White Sox announced that they’ll be holding a “Change the Game Rally” on Monday at Guaranteed Rate Field from 3-7 PM for fans to celebrate the team’s postseason appearance. It will be held in the Gate 5 plaza in Lot B at the ballpark, with free tickets being given away on the team’s website at www.whitesox.com/ctg starting Wednesday at 4 PM.

The event will include a speed pitch, giveaways, along with special guest appearances as the team celebrates the upcoming American League Division Series. That will start on Thursday, October 7th, and if the standings hold, the White Sox would face the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park that evening.

In that scenario, the first ALDS game at Guaranteed Rate Field would be on Sunday, October 10th.

Already the White Sox announced that they are encouraging fans to wear black for home playoff games, bringing back the “Blackout” which was popular among spectators during the 2008 AL Central Tiebreaker and ALDS.

Tony La Russa’s team has four games left in the regular season at home – one against the Reds on Wednesday night then three against the Tigers to end the regular season this weekend.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: The Detroit Tigers are becoming a problem

The Chicago White Sox have lost their second straight game to the Detroit Tigers. They have been up and down in the second half of the season but this series has been particularly annoying. They went up 3-0 on Monday night and blew it. On Tuesday, they looked like they were going to explode early but their 2-0 lead melted away as well. They lost 5-3 and are now looking to avoid getting swept on Wednesday.
MLB
Daily Herald

White Sox-Tigers game postponed until Monday due to rain

DETROIT -- Wednesday's game between the Chicago White Sox and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park has been postponed because of rain. The game will be made up on Monday at 1:10 p.m. The Tigers stalled the White Sox's drive for the AL Central title with a 5-3 victory on...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playoff Games#Reds#Change The Game#The White Sox#Hawleysports#The Houston Astros#Alds#Tigers#Wgn Tv
Chicago Tribune

Who will win the best-of-5 AL Division Series between the Chicago White Sox and Houston Astros? Our matchups and predictions.

The Chicago White Sox — who made the postseason in consecutive years for the first time in franchise history — will open the playoffs against the Houston Astros. So who has the edge in the best-of-five American League Division Series that starts Thursday? White Sox vs. Astros: ALDS schedule with times and TV 10 defining moments for the White Sox, from Eloy Jiménez’s spring training injury to ...
MLB
Detroit Free Press

Detroit Tigers vs. Chicago White Sox: Game PPD due to rain, will play Monday, 1:10 pm

Detroit Tigers (74-78) vs. Chicago White Sox (85-66) When: 1:10 p.m. Wednesday. TV: Bally Sports Detroit. Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1; other radio affiliates). Probable starting pitchers: Tigers RHP Casey Mize (7-8, 3.64 ERA) vs. White Sox RHP Reynaldo López (3-3, 3.00 ERA). A SIGN ON THINGS TO COME?:Detroit Tigers shrugged off...
MLB
Detroit News

Tigers-White Sox rained out, rescheduled for Monday

Detroit — The Tigers and White Sox will have to wait a few days to finish off this three-game series. The finale Wednesday was postponed because of unrelenting rain. The makeup will be at 1:10 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 27, which was initially an off-day for both teams. Paid tickets...
MLB
chatsports.com

MLB Playoff Race Update: The White Sox clinch

With time running out in the regular season, the races around the league are coming down to the wire. That does include the American League wildcard, in which the Red Sox are stuck in a tight race, but also the rest of the league as well. For those interested in that league-wide picture, we’ll be providing a daily update the rest of the season on the state of races around baseball.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

White Sox Need Carlos Rodon In The Playoffs

Carlos Rodon has been one of the Chicago White Sox’s best starting pitchers all season long. The lefty is having a career year, and there’s no telling where Chicago would be without him. Given that, it goes without saying that the White Sox are going to need the 28-year-old in...
MLB
chatsports.com

Chicago White Sox: 3 players to get healthy for playoffs

The Chicago White Sox are officially going to the postseason. There are a lot of reasons why but they are going to the postseason for the first time in 2008. It is the first time in franchise history that they are going to the playoffs for a second straight year. They did it on the back of some serious young talent throughout the organization. A rebuild has worked and now they are serious contenders.
MLB
hawaiitelegraph.com

Lucas Giolito, White Sox prep for playoffs against Indians

The Chicago White Sox began their five-game series at the Cleveland Indians by clinching their first AL Central Division title in 13 years. They hope to wrap up the series on Sunday afternoon on a high note as well. The White Sox didn't leave a good impression on manager Tony...
MLB
947wls.com

You can get White Sox single game playoff tickets TOMORROW

White Sox fans, get your laptops and smart phones ready… Single game playoff tickets go on sale tomorrow (Wednesday, September 29th) at 2PM. Tickets are limited, so you’d better start refreshing your browser at 1:59!. Tickets will be on sale on the team’s website: whitesox.com. You can get more info...
MLB
Chicago Sun-Times

White Sox playoff tickets go on sale Wednesday

White Sox single-game playoff tickets will go on sale at 2 p.m. Wednesday at whitesox.com. Tickets to two potential AL Division Series and four potential AL Championship Series games at Guaranteed Rate Field will be available. Fans will be limited to four tickets per game. Tickets for games not played will be refunded within four to six weeks.
MLB
fox32chicago.com

Chicago White Sox win AL Central title, clinch playoff berth

CHICAGO - The Chicago White Sox are back in the playoffs. The South Side team beat the Cleveland Indians on Thursday in Game 1 of a doubleheader, securing the AL Central title and clinching a playoff berth. CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 23: Catcher Austin Hedges #17 of the Cleveland Indians...
MLB
Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago White Sox announce playoff ticket opportunities

CHICAGO - If you want Chicago White Sox playoff tickets, you better have fast fingers. The team announced details Monday for fans who want the opportunity to purchase single-game tickets to potential postseason games at Guaranteed Rate Field. Fans must visit WhiteSox.com/postseason for the chance to purchase tickets for potential...
MLB
NBC Chicago

César Hernández, Leury García and the White Sox' Playoff Puzzle

CLEVELAND — Chicago White Sox fans might be wondering:. Can the White Sox afford to keep playing the slumping César Hernández with their season on the line?. Because that's what the scenario will be in a week and a half, when the American League Central champs start their pursuit of a World Series championship in the AL Division Series.
MLB
NBC Chicago

White Sox Show How Bullpen Is Supposed to Work Come Playoffs

CLEVELAND — Now that's how the Chicago White Sox' bullpen is supposed to work. Since the team's trade-deadline deal for Craig Kimbrel, it's been a wonder whether the South Siders could get their relief corps into the menacing shape it was figured it could be in when the future Hall-of-Fame closer was acquired. Kimbrel's transition from the North Side to the South Side has been bumpy, to say the least, as evidenced by the 5.40 ERA in a White Sox uniform he carried into Friday night's game. The rest of the unit has not been without it stumbles, either.
MLB
NBC Chicago

4 Injury Questions White Sox Will Try to Answer Before Playoffs

CLEVELAND — The Chicago White Sox are just about down to a week before the start of what they hope is a lengthy playoff run. But while there's not much time remaining in the regular season, before the games gain their greatest importance with the season on the line, there's still some stuff the White Sox need to figure out before they start playing October baseball.
MLB
WGN News

WGN News

1K+
Followers
595
Post
334K+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy