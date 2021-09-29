CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Senate parliamentarian rejects Democrats' second attempt to include immigration in economic bill

By Daniella Diaz
 7 days ago
(CNN) — The Senate Parliamentarian on Wednesday rejected Democrats' second attempt to try to include a pathway to legalization for immigrants in a bill that could be passed with just Democratic support, a source tells CNN. Democrats argued this time to the parliamentarian that they include a provision to change...

Margaret Cross
6d ago

why not send the recent law breakers back home. Help out our vets homeless etc that are actually citizens. and let the people decide our elections. novel concept

ICE is Life
7d ago

These Dims spend so much time and effort trying to figure-out face the circumvent our immigration laws. Imagine if they spent their time instead helping citizens instead of illegals.

Cynthia Reeves
7d ago

The reason it can't be included is that is would be a change of the law. That requires Congress to act. Instead of trying to do something through a back door means why not try to compromise and get real immigration reform done? Giving amnesty to a group of people doesn't fix the problem.

