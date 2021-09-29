Opportunity to Provide Feedback for SZ4D Program

To those interested in USGS SZS and the SZ4D Initiative (Subduction Zones in Four Dimensions)... Over the past two years the members of the SZ4D Research Coordination Network Steering Committee and thematic Working Groups have been collecting ideas and evolving plans from the subduction zone research community through town halls, webinars, special interest meetings, and other mechanisms. They are soliciting your input to a set of draft reports summarizing the resulting thematic science drivers of an envisioned future SZ4D program. The three draft chapters linked here are intended as core content of the SZ4D Implementation Plan, with each summarizing one of the scientific pillars of SZ4D: Faulting and Earthquake Cycles (FEC), Magmatic Drivers of Eruption (MDE), and Landscapes and Seascapes (L&S). Chapters laying out priorities for the Building Equity and Capacity in Geosciences (BECG) and the Modelling Collaboratory for Subduction (MCS) aspect of SZ4D will be posted soon.