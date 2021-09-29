CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Class 5A football rankings: Gorman dominant in league opener

By Jason Orts
reviewjournal.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article3. Arbor View (4-2) 4. Desert Pines (3-1) Around 5A: Bishop Gorman rebounded from its devastating loss to Hamilton (Arizona) by blowing out Arbor View 52-0 in the Desert League opener for both teams. Gorman will host Canyon Springs this week. … Liberty overcame COVID-19 issues to defeat Faith Lutheran 37-7 to begin Mountain League play and will host 1-5 Centennial this week. … Arbor View had its four-game winning streak snapped against Gorman and will host Palo Verde in a game between teams trying to avoid an 0-2 league start. … Desert Pines routed Centennial 62-0 in the Mountain League opener and will host a Green Valley team playing its league opener. Foothill jumps into the rankings after a 42-0 win over Palo Verde and welcomes Legacy in a battle of teams trying to get to 2-0 in the Desert League.

