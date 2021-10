SALINE, MI - Saline voters have three city council seats to fill as they head to the polls on Nov. 2. There’s little chance of a shake-up in city leadership, though. Three of the four candidates in the running are incumbents hoping to reclaim their positions. Current Council Members Jack Ceo, Jim Dell’Orco and Kevin Camero-Sulak are joined on the ballot by political newcomer Brian Cassise, who is seeking a first term in office.

