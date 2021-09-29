CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Irradiating the Mail: The Anthrax Attacks of 2001

By Allison Marsh
IEEE Spectrum
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis October marks the 20th anniversary of the anthrax terror attacks in the United States. The attacks targeted major media outlets and members of Congress and were delivered through letters containing highly refined anthrax spores. Five people died, 18 others became seriously ill, and dozens more tested positive for anthrax exposure in Florida, New Jersey, New York, and the Washington, D.C., area. The victims included staffers at the targeted destinations and postal workers who handled the mail. Coming on the heels of 9/11, the attacks alarmed Americans as the threat of bioterrorism became real. While the FBI investigated the anthrax attacks, the U.S. Postal Service turned to technology to sanitize the mail and decontaminate their processing facilities.

spectrum.ieee.org

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Florida State
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, the White House Has a New Warning for You

Even in the face of the Delta variant, a growing body of evidence shows that being vaccinated is an effective way to protect yourself from COVID-19—especially in preventing death or hospitalization from the disease. Recently, full approval of the Pfizer vaccine from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) led to a surge in new mandates to be put in place by local officials, making the shots a requirement to enter certain businesses such as bars, restaurants, theaters, and gyms. But while such changes have so far been limited to the city or state level, the White House has made it clear that a major set of changes is coming very soon and warning that those who are unvaccinated may feel the effects.
U.S. POLITICS
Tyla

Gabby Petito's Chilling Last Text Message To Mum Revealed

The last text message sent by missing blogger Gabby Petito to her mum has been unsealed. Gabby has been missing since since 27th August after embarking on a road trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie. The Florida resident was reported missing two weeks later on 11th September. According to a...
CELEBRITIES
Best Life

An Increasing Number of COVID Outbreaks Are Tied to This One Activity

As COVID cases continue to rise in areas across the U.S., officials are tracing outbreaks to a number of different events. Recently, a handful of states have sounded the alarm on COVID clusters tied to an activity that many of us might consider to be relatively innocuous. In regions that span the entire country, states are seeing a spike in COVID cases linked to high school and middle school sports.
EDUCATION
Best Life

This Vaccine Will Soon "Become Obsolete," Expert Says

The race to see which company would finish creating a COVID vaccine and acquire emergency-use authorization first was tight. Pfizer's COVID vaccine was ultimately the first approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for emergency use in the U.S. on Dec. 11—it was fully approved on Aug. 23—and Moderna's emergency approval followed shortly thereafter on Dec. 18. Johnson & Johnson was approved for emergency use some time later, on Feb. 27. But the differences between these vaccines don't stop there. While Pfizer and Moderna are both administered in two doses, Johnson & Johnson is a one-and-done vaccine. And Pfizer and Moderna are mRNA vaccines, while Johnson & Johnson is a viral vector vaccine. That fact alone could mean the latter is on its way out. Some experts believe that viral vector vaccines will soon disappear, as mRNA vaccines become the main solution to combat COVID and other diseases.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anthrax#2001 Anthrax Attacks#Mail Delivery#Us Postal Service#Fbi#Congress#Americans#The U S Postal Service#Afrri
EatThis

Virus Expert Warns These 13 States Will Have Next Surge

"Fortunately activity seems to be letting up in states like Louisiana, Florida, Mississippi, Nevada, Arkansas, Missouri, great news," says virus expert Michael Osterholm, Director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, in the latest edition of his podcast. "But at the same time, we're now seeing activity continue to trend upwards, remain at high levels, in many other parts of the country." Read on to see which states are on the list—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
hngn.com

Worth $1,100 Stimulus Check Coming Tomorrow To Some Americans; Here's What More To Expect

Three government stimulus payments helped millions of people handle basic costs and obligations during the pandemic. Families continue to suffer various problems as a result of the surge in delta variant cases and the loss of enhanced unemployment benefits. More than 2.9 million people have signed a petition demanding that all Americans get $2,000 recurring stimulus checks.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USPS
News Break
Politics
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
International Business Times

37 Fully Vaccinated Massachusetts Residents Died Of COVID-19 Last Week

Nearly 40 fully vaccinated people in Massachusetts died of COVID-19 in the past week, according to the state’s health department. As per data from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, at least 37 residents died of the novel coronavirus between Sept. 18 and Sept. 25 despite being fully vaccinated. The deaths represent 0.006% of the state’s fully vaccinated population.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Best Life

If You Got Moderna or J&J, the CDC Director Has a New Booster Update

Hundreds of thousands of people across the U.S. are lining up for additional COVID vaccine shots. By Sept. 24, both the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) had authorized a booster for certain groups of people who had gotten a second dose of the Pfizer vaccine at least six months prior. More than 400,000 people got this additional shot the weekend after, and nearly a million people have already scheduled their Pfizer booster shot appointment, according to the White House COVID Response Team. Those who got Moderna or Johnson & Johnson have been warned to wait for their booster shots, and now the CDC has released a new update on what happens next.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Washington Post

The Trump threat may soon get worse. Here’s the under-the-radar reason for it.

The sunny reading of the threat posed by Donald Trump goes like this: Yes, Trump hatched multiple schemes to overturn the 2020 election, but their implausibility, his incompetence and the unwillingness of Republicans to play along suggest there’s little to fear from a rerun in 2024. We should hope that’s...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy