Student at Raleigh middle school escapes attempted abduction, principal says
A student at Leroy Martin Magnet Middle School in Raleigh managed to escape an attempted abduction and is now safe and with family, school officials said Wednesday. The student was walking to school on Ridge Road Wednesday morning when an older man driving a red pickup truck approached the child, officials said. The man got out of his truck and tried to grab the student, but the child escaped, Principal Marla Mondora wrote in a letter to parents.www.heraldsun.com
