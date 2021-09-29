CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

TV Ratings: 'La Brea' Drags in 6.2 Million Viewers to Its Debut on NBC

By Mónica Marie Zorrilla
SFGate
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article“La Brea,” NBC’s newest drama series centered on the aftermath of a massive sinkhole mysteriously appearing in Los Angeles, which literally and figuratively tears a family apart, debuted on Tuesday night at 9 p.m. with solid primetime premiere numbers. The show, hailing from Universal Television and written and executive produced...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Popculture

Canceled ABC Show Moves to New Channel

It's been more than five years since ABC canceled Castle, but luckily fans still have ways to enjoy it on their TVs. The show has since lived on via syndication on TNT and local broadcast stations around the nation. Now, it has a whole new home for its reruns to air, giving fans a chance to relive the show's charming mysteries from the beginning. According to Deadline, Lifetime has picked up the rights to Castle. While it wasn't clear if all of the ABC dramedy was optioned, the show ran for eight seasons, totaling 173 episodes. Even if the whole series wasn't picked up, that's a healthy dose of content for Lifetime's schedule.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Night Court' Revival With 'Big Bang Theory' Star Gets Big Thumbs up at NBC

The Night Court revival starring original series actor John Larroquette and The Big Bang Theory's Melissa Rauch just got some great news. On Friday, NBC gave the show a series order, reports Deadline. This means that at least a few episodes will be produced, and possibly more depending on the show's success. Rauch serves as an executive producer with Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt executive producer Dan Rubin.
TV SERIES
Popculture

CBS Rebooting Unexpected Comedy Series

Drop Dead Diva is resurrecting, but this time around, a man will be in the lead role...sort of. The show's creator/executive producer Josh Berman is rebooting the show with a gender-related spin. Deadline exclusively reports that the new series, Drop Dead Dave, is an hour-long series currently in development at CBS, a remake of the original Lifetime dramedy with new characters.
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

Bob ♥ Abishola: Season Four? Has the CBS Comedy Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the CBS television network, Bob ♥ Abishola (read as “Bob Hearts Abishola”) stars Billy Gardell, Folake Olowofoyeku, Christine Ebersole, Matt Jones, Maribeth Monroe, Vernee Watson, Shola Adewusi, Barry Shabaka Henley, Travis Wolfe Jr, Gina Yashere, Bayo Akinfemi, and Anthony Okungbowa. As the story begins, Bob (Gardell) is the owner of a very successful compression sock factory in Detroit and runs the business with his mother (Ebersole), his sister (Monroe), and his younger brother (Jones). The stress of the job lands Bob in the hospital with a heart attack and he falls in love with his cardiac nurse, Abishola (Olowofoyeku), an immigrant from Nigeria. She came to America with her young son (Wolf Jr.) and they live with her Auntie Olu (Adewusi) and Uncle Tunde (Henley). Despite their very different backgrounds and her initial lack of interest, Bob is determined to win Abishola’s heart.
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
SFGate

TV Ratings: 'FBI: International' Premiere Pulls in Over 6 Million Viewers, 'Our Kind of People' Makes Quiet Debut

For the first time since 2017, CBS has now won both Monday and Tuesday nights of premiere week thanks to the return of its hugely successful “NCIS” and “FBI” franchises. On average, CBS garnered 6.63 million viewers on Tuesday, Sept. 21, and its three-hour window dedicated to the Dick Wolf police procedural trilogy had solid viewer retention throughout the night.
TV SERIES
channelguidemag.com

Star Natalie Zea Takes Us Inside the Chaos of NBC’s ‘La Brea’

“If you go to the La Brea Tar Pits and study the animals that were around during that time, that’s where we’re at,” tells the always delightful and refreshingly candid Natalie Zea on the setting of NBC’s new La Brea (Tuesdays beginning Sept. 28 at 9pm ET/PT). So expect Ice...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KGET 17

‘La Brea’ looks to draw viewers in with family drama

NBC is doing it again. The network that launched series with complicated mysteries such as “Manifest,” “Debris,” “Surface” and “The Event” and canceled them before a satisfactory conclusion aired has scheduled “La Brea” to begin at 9 p.m. Sept. 28. The new drama begins with a massive sinkhole opening up...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chiké Okonkwo
Person
Natalie Zea
Person
Eoin Macken
Person
Jon Seda
mainstreet-nashville.com

Natalie Zea on the chaos of NBC's new sci-fi thriller 'La Brea'

“If you go to the La Brea Tar Pits and study the animals that were around during that time, that’s where we’re at,” tells the always delightful and refreshingly candid Natalie Zea on the setting of NBC’s new La Brea, premiering Tuesday. So expect Ice Age mammoths and mastodons who...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Kankakee Daily Journal

That sinking feeling: 'La Brea' on NBC

I haven’t seen a new series pilot as ridiculous as “La Brea” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-14) in quite some time. And I mean that in all of the nicest ways. Set in the sprawling parking lot that is greater Los Angeles, “La Brea” begins in a traffic jam as Claire (Natalie Zea) drives her two teens, Izzy and Josh (Zyra Gorecki and Jack Martin), to high school. They insist they can take the bus, but Mom won’t have it. Humdrum routine gives way to a catastrophe as a giant sinkhole opens up right under the La Brea Tar Pits, the sticky resting place of the remains of saber-toothed tigers and other prehistoric animals that fire the imaginations of budding preadolescent paleontologists.
TV SERIES
Collider

'La Brea' Showrunners on What to Expect From the NBC Sci-Fi Disaster Series and the 'Lost' Connection

Broadcast TV might not win the sorts of Emmys that it used to, but it's still a popular platform for surprising tales from the sci-fi and fantasy realms. La Brea, NBC's newest series to enter this arena, certainly begins with an attention-getting premise, as we watch dozens of Los Angeles residents fall into a massive sinkhole that deposits them into a strange land far from their homes.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc#Universal Television#Cbs#Fbi#Variety S Newsletter
heraldsun.com

What to Watch Tuesday: ‘La Brea’ debuts on NBC, Netflix has a new Britney Spears doc

In Their Own Words: Jimmy Carter (8 p.m., PBS NC) - This installment explores the dramatic life of the peanut farmer from Georgia who rose to become the 39th president of the United States. This revealing new look at the life of former President Jimmy Carter is guided by the fresh perspectives of family members, journalists, colleagues, biographers and admirers. While some initially considered his presidency a failure, Carter is now revered as a statesman and man of integrity who fought for — and won — major advances in equal rights, environmental conservation and global peace.
TV & VIDEOS
The Oregonian

‘The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back!’; ‘The Problem With Jon Stewart’; ‘La Brea’; : TV This Week

“The Simpsons”: The animated series inspired by Portland native Matt Groening’s creations returns for an awe-inspiring Season 33. (8 p.m. Sunday, Fox) “BMF”: The latest series for producer 50 Cent (“Power”) is inspired by the true story of two brothers in Detroit, Demetrious “Big Meech” Flenory (who is played by his son, Demetrious “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr.) and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory (Da’Vinchi), who built a powerful crime family. The cast also includes Russell Hornsby (“Grimm”), Wood Harris, Snoop Dogg, with Eminem slated to play a guest role as “White Boy Rick,” who became an FBI drug informant. (9 p.m. Sunday, Starz)
PORTLAND, OR
SFGate

TV Ratings: Tony Awards Viewership on CBS Plummets to Less Than 3 Million Viewers

After almost a two-year hiatus, the Tony Awards came back, but the siren song of Broadway’s biggest and best wasn’t enough to draw a large TV audience. The 9-11 p.m. portion of the Tony Awards that aired on CBS tanked, drawing only 2.62 million viewers per Nielsen’s time-adjusted and corrected Live+Same Day fast overnights and scoring just an 0.4 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. For comparison, the 2019 awards ceremony hosted by “Late Late Show’s” James Corden scored a 0.8 rating in the key demo and fell below 6 million total viewers with just under 5.5 million tuning in — and that was an all-time, five-year low.
TV & VIDEOS
Decider

Where was NBC Series ‘La Brea’ Filmed?

NBC‘s new post-apocalyptic drama La Brea centers on a scattered family’s fight for survival in Los Angeles, but was the series really filmed in the iconic California city? It’s complicated. The show follows several Angelenos after a giant sinkhole opens and swallows nearly the entire city’s population. Underneath the ground,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Finger Lakes Times

‘La Brea’ plummets half of Los Angeles into a lost world in NBC thriller

When you hit rock bottom, the only way to go is up. In “La Brea,” they take that literally. The NBC drama, which premiered Tuesday, splits its time between two worlds. The first: Los Angeles, where a massive sinkhole opened up near the La Brea Tar Pits, pulling parents, children, teachers and co-workers into the sucking void and leaving their loved ones behind.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘La Brea’ Leads New Series On Tuesday; ‘The Voice’ Wins Ratings & Viewership

NBC made its mark on Tuesday’s primetime with a notable premiere for its dinosaur-sized sci-fi drama La Brea. The disaster series that stars Natalie Zea, Jack Martin, Eoin Macken and Chiké Okonkwo drew in a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 6.20 million viewers, per Nielsen fast nationals. La Brea‘s premiere overshadowed two other new series, Fox’s Our Kind of People (0.3, 1.48M) and CBS’ FBI: International (0.5, 5.86M), which dropped from their premieres last week both in ratings and viewership. La Brea showed fairly strong retention from its lead-in, the latest episode of The Voice (0.9, 7.09M). The singing competition...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy