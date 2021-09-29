CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Boy, 17, arrested for allegedly stabbing his twin sister to death

By Graeme Massie
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S6rxA_0cByFitJ00

Sheriff ’s deputies arrested a 17-year-old boy following the fatal stabbing of his twin sister in Texas .

Authorities say that the deadly incident took place in Harris County outside of Houston , in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

When deputies responded to the house they found a 17-year-old girl dead from an apparent stab wound in a bedroom.

“The possible suspect, also 17, is believed to be the female’s twin sibling,” tweeted Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

“The male is detained. The female has been pronounced deceased on-scene.”

Investigators told a later press conference that they believe it was the detained suspect who had called 911.

When deputies arrived at the scene they say they found the boy performing CPR on his sister, who had multiple stab wounds.

Investigators say they have recovered the murder weapon but still have to secure a warrant to search the rest of the home evidence as the parents do not want to let them inside, according to ABC13.

Officials say they do not yet know the motivation for the stabbing and that there is no indication of a fight.

Homicide detective Sergeant Greg Pinkins told the press conference that the suspect and his parents had not yet made any statement to investigators.

Deputies believe the parents were at home but asleep at the time of the violent incident.

The family involved has not been named by authorities.

Comments / 5

Related
CBS DFW

80-Year-Old Kaufman County Woman Arrested For Allegedly Shooting, Killing Her Daughter

KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An 80-year-old woman is in the Kaufman County Jail after allegedly shooting and killing her 52-year-old daughter. Margaret Ann Johnston is charged with murder and her bond is set at $1,000,000. Margaret Ann Johnston mugshot (Kaufman County Jail) What the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office is calling a domestic disturbance, happened around 4:40 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14,  in the 12000 block of FM 1836. When deputies got there, they found the victim, Connie Lynn Helms, deceased with an apparent gunshot wound to her shoulder. That’s also where they arrested Johnston. It’s not yet clear what led up to the deadly shooting. The investigation remains ongoing.  
KAUFMAN COUNTY, TX
New York Post

Woman accused of killing newborn, trashing body after home birth

An upstate New York woman has been charged with murder for allegedly killing her newborn son by fracturing his skull shortly after giving birth at home — and then dumping his body in a basement trash can, officials said. Andee Wright, 30, of Tonawanda, was charged with two counts of...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
International Business Times

Father Allegedly Stuffs 4-Month-Old Baby Inside Clothes Dryer, Turns Appliance On

A New Hampshire man was arrested Sunday for allegedly stuffing his 4-month-old daughter inside a clothes dryer and turning it on, the Manchester police said Monday. Michael Higgins, 34, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, reckless conduct and criminal threatening. Local police arrived Sunday at a home on Kimball Street after receiving calls of a domestic incident, and found a man and woman arguing. The officers did not find evidence of any physical altercations at the scene.
RELATIONSHIPS
CBS DFW

Irving Man Charged With Killing 2-Year-Old Who Wiped Feces On Him

IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.com) – A 23-year-old Irving man has been charged with killing a 2-year-old boy who wiped feces on him. Arturo Santiago Pena-Almanza, Jr. was initially arrested Wednesday for abandoning or endangering the child, identified as Jeremiah Degrate Rios. Credit: gofundme An arrest warrant affidavit says Pena-Almanza struck the child with his fists after the boy wiped feces from his dirty diaper on him. When the suspect confessed to the killing, the charge was upgraded to capital murder. Credit: Irving Police Pena-Almanza is currently at the Dallas County Jail.  
IRVING, TX
whdh.com

Police: Mom fatally shot 12-year-old son over missing memory card

(WHDH) — A mother is facing a charge of murder after police say she fatally shot her 12-year-old son over a missing SD memory card. Fallon Harris, 37, of Chicago, Illinois, was arrested Saturday on a first-degree murder charge in connection with the shooting death of her son, Kaden Ingram, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.
CHICAGO, IL
TheDailyBeast

15-Year-Old Murders Family, Posts Grisly Pics on Social Media, Then Kills Himself: Police

A nightmarish scene unfolded early Thursday morning when police say a 15-year-old in Texas murdered three of his family members, posted pictures of their bodies to social media, and then killed himself in the family trailer. Aransas Pass police said they received a call around 2 a.m. Thursday about photos of corpses posted online. They traced the photos to a home at the Aransas Oaks RV Park in Ingleside and attempted to speak to the teenager, ​​William Quince Colburn III, who was still alive. When the police asked him to come out of the home, however, they said they heard a single gunshot and a thud. What officers found inside was ghastly: the bodies of William Colburn Jr., Jenna Colburn, and Emma Colburn, as well as two dead dogs and the dead gunman. William Colburn was 63, Jenna Colburn was 53, and Emma Colburn was just 13.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Twin Sister#Murder#Sheriff#Cpr#Hcsotexas
KHQ Right Now

50-year-old man arrested for allegedly raping, drugging 17-year-old girl

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A 50-year-old man is behind bars for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl. Spokane Valley Deputies responded to a reported rape early Wednesday morning near Pines and Mansfield. After contacting the 17-year-old victim, Deputies learned she met the suspect, 50-year-old Terrence M. Kelley, Tuesday evening. They went...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Tacoma News Tribune

Man held gun to wife’s head and pulled trigger, Georgia cops say. He forgot to load it

A Georgia man is headed to prison after attempting to shoot his wife in the head last year, prosecutors said. Ronald Charles Lynch, 51, was sentenced Aug. 11 after pleading guilty earlier this summer to charges stemming from an assault on his wife at their home in Canton, according to Cherokee County District Attorney Shannon Wallace. Authorities said Lynch pressed a gun to his wife’s forehead and squeezed the trigger — but it didn’t fire.
RELATIONSHIPS
New York Post

Man confesses to killings after dismembered bodies found in burning dumpster

A suspect has confessed in connection to the three dismembered bodies found inside a burning dumpster last week – as well as two other homicides, police said Tuesday. Jason Alan Thornburg, a 41-year-old electrician’s apprentice, admitted his involvement in the deaths of the three people found in the burning dumpster early Wednesday in Fort Worth, police told reporters at a news conference.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Bossip

#ShaniceYoung Black Woman Fatally Shot At Her Baby Shower While Nine Months Pregnant, Ex-Boyfriend Arrested

31-year-old Shanice Young was shot in the head in Harlem, New York. She was nine months pregnant and weeks away from giving birth to her third child. In fact, she had been walking home from her own baby shower when she was shot right in front of her daughter. Now, police are looking for a suspected shooter who is believed to be Young's ex-boyfriend.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Los Angeles mother and daughter charged after botched butt-implant procedure leaves aspiring social-media star dead

A mother and daughter living in Los Angeles have been charged with murder after performing an unauthorized butt-implant procedure on an aspiring actress and social-media star, who died later the same day. Karissa Rajpaul moved from South Africa to California just prior to her death in a bid to pursue her dreams in the entertainment industry, ABC7 reported. Shortly after her arrival, she ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sacramento

Turlock Police: Serial Rapist Caught In The Act And Arrested

TURLOCK (CBS 13) — Turlock Police said they tracked down and arrested a man accused of assaulting multiple women in Turlock and other areas. Thirty-seven-year-old Joseph Frank Pineda Pimental was taken to the Stanislaus County Jail on September 2. Police said at least two of his attacks involved homeless women and there could be more. Detectives said it was DNA evidence from the most recent known rape that narrowed down their suspect. On June 15, Pineda Pimentel allegedly picked up a homeless woman as she was walking on Geer Road in Turlock. Instead of taking her where she wanted to go, they said...
TURLOCK, CA
International Business Times

80-Year-Old Texas Woman Shoots Own Daughter To Death Following Domestic Dispute, Arrested

An 80-year-old Texas woman was jailed Thursday for shooting her 52-year-old daughter to death following a domestic dispute earlier this week. Margaret Ann Johnston was arrested on the scene Tuesday afternoon and charged with murder. She is currently being held at the Kaufman County Jail against a $1,000,000 bail bond, according to CBS-affiliated KTXA-TV.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

The Independent

272K+
Followers
118K+
Post
142M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy