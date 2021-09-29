Boy, 17, arrested for allegedly stabbing his twin sister to death

Sheriff ’s deputies arrested a 17-year-old boy following the fatal stabbing of his twin sister in Texas .

Authorities say that the deadly incident took place in Harris County outside of Houston , in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

When deputies responded to the house they found a 17-year-old girl dead from an apparent stab wound in a bedroom.

“The possible suspect, also 17, is believed to be the female’s twin sibling,” tweeted Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

“The male is detained. The female has been pronounced deceased on-scene.”

Investigators told a later press conference that they believe it was the detained suspect who had called 911.

When deputies arrived at the scene they say they found the boy performing CPR on his sister, who had multiple stab wounds.

Investigators say they have recovered the murder weapon but still have to secure a warrant to search the rest of the home evidence as the parents do not want to let them inside, according to ABC13.

Officials say they do not yet know the motivation for the stabbing and that there is no indication of a fight.

Homicide detective Sergeant Greg Pinkins told the press conference that the suspect and his parents had not yet made any statement to investigators.

Deputies believe the parents were at home but asleep at the time of the violent incident.

The family involved has not been named by authorities.