Read the full transcript of Tom Timmermann's Wednesday Blues chat

Here are the highlights from our weekly chat with Post-Dispatch readers. Q: How is Logan Brown looking? Is there room for him on the roster?. A: It will be a tight fit on the roster, though Brown has one advantage over Klim Kostin in that Kostin doesn't have to go through waivers to be sent to the AHL. So if it becomes a tossup between the two, the Blues might keep Brown so they don't risk losing him. He's in the lineup tonight, so we'll get a look at him. And he'll get some power-play time. Berube after seeing him for a few days: “He moves well, for his size. He's got good hands. He's a high pick, so he's got good ability." How the Blues handle the final few spots on the roster will be one of the mysteries of this camp. Mackenzie MacEachern, Klim Kostin, Logan Brown, Kyle Clifford, even Jake Neighbours are in the mix.

NHL ・ 7 DAYS AGO