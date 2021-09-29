CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rock Music

"Fragments Of A Bitter Memory"

BLABBERMOUTH.NET
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere we are, at least two decades on from the coining of the accursed metalcore tag, and new records that noisily justify the genre's existence are in short supply. But then a band like DYING WISH come along and smack you so vigorously around the opinion-dispenser that all cynicism needs to be firmly put to one side, at least for their ferocious debut's 36-minute running time. This Portland quintet make no claims to be musically revolutionary, but what they do, they do with an urgency and supreme focus that makes this a very easy album to love. With a sound that takes the best and most vicious parts of the last 25 years of metallic hardcore and related ugliness, DYING WISH may still be evolving and will doubtless sound very different a few years from now, but these songs boldly cluster-bomb the adrenalin bull's-eye, delivering an almost comical amount of inch-perfect beatdowns and bursts of flat out, deathly fury. Meanwhile, vocalist Emma Boster serves up an eye-popping, spittle-spraying and ultimately believable performance that marks her out as a (slightly terrifying) metal star in the making.

www.blabbermouth.net

Comments / 0

Related
MetalSucks

First Fragment Debut Neoclassical Tech-Death Ripper, “Solus”

Quebecois tech-death masters First Fragment have unveiled a new single, “Solus,” from their upcoming new album, Gloire Éternelle. The track’s a ripper, no doubt. On one hand, it’s the perfect example of what people mean when they say “weedily-weedily tech-death,” notes flying all over the place in perfect sync with nearly nonstop double bass time-keeping. On the other, it’s a damn good example of how bands can write songs that are both fun and catchy within that format. And the neo-classical vibe is extra tight on this one. Well done, boys.
ROCK MUSIC
metalinjection

FIRST FRAGMENT's New Single "Solus" Is All Blistering Shred

First Fragment will release their new record Gloire Éternelle on October 29 and is now streaming the absolutely blistering new single "Solus". Everything about the song is going to make both your wrists hurt, but mostly the insane bass playing of Dominic "Forest" Lapointe. "Our 3rd single 'Solus' is quite...
MUSIC
Kerrang

Album review: Dying Wish – Fragments Of A Bitter Memory

To cram the first 90 seconds of your debut album with not just one, but two brutal breakdowns you need to be either brave or stupid. Dying Wish are neither. The Rose City metallers are simply just that good to pull it off – and Fragments Of A Bitter Memory abounds with such head-turning moments.
ROCK MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

AVENGED SEVENFOLD Members Cover MISFITS' 'Hybrid Moments' (Video)

Three members of AVENGED SEVENFOLD have recorded a cover of the MISFITS' "Hybrid Moments" and have uploaded an accompanying video to their YouTube channel. Zacky Vengeance, Johnny Christ and Brooks Wackerman painted their faces in MISFITS-style makeup and filmed the video remotely during the coronavirus pandemic. Zacky explained: "We wanted...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowards
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

LIGHT OF THE MORNING STAR

The sounds and style of the '80s post-punk and gothic movements have been plundered remorselessly in recent times. It makes perfect sense, because seldom has there been a genre that goes so stoically against the contemporary, future-chasing grain. But unlike many of their perfectly great, retro-gloom peers, the UK's LIGHT OF THE MORNING STAR exude authenticity and a real, near-chewable connection between the noises being made right here, right now, and the spectral echoes of the purest of gothic bloodlines. Like all the best gothic music, this makes the unknowable dark seem a deeply attractive proposition.
MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

New Podcast To Follow Chronological Journey Of Evolution Of Early 1990s Grunge Movement

Audacy, in partnership with Osiris Media, has announced "Breaking Waves", a podcast series that centers around stories and anecdotes revisited by bands, Audacy talent, stations, and friends who watched, lived and defined a particular music scene or movement. The series will begin on Tuesday, October 12, everywhere podcasts are available. New episodes will be available Sundays exclusively on the Audacy app.
MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

TED NUGENT Shares Snippet Of Studio Version Of New Song 'Come And Take It'

During an appearance on the "Let's Talk" podcast with Brant Fricker, Ted Nugent shared a snippet of his new song "Come And Take It". The track, which can be heard below, will appear on Nugent's recently completed new studio album called "Detroit Muscle". The follow-up to 2018's "The Music Made Me Do It" was recorded with Ted's current band, which includes bassist Greg Smith and drummer Jason Hartless. Other songtitles set to appear on the 10-track disc include "American Campfire", "Feedback Grindfire", "Born In The Motor City", "Just Leave Me Alone", "Driving Blind", "Alaska", "Leave The Lights On" and "Winter Spring Summer Fall".
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rock Music
NewsBreak
Music
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE Releases Music Video For New Single 'Rainbow Veins'

Welsh metallers BULLET  FOR MY VALENTINE  have released the official music video for their current single "Rainbow Veins". Arguably their most stunning yet, this new music video completes a collection of visceral and instinctive clips honed by creative director Fiona Garden. Garden and BULLET  FOR MY VALENTINE singer/guitarist Matt Tuck worked closely and intensely across all accompanying imagery around the band's upcoming seventh studio album, marking a distinct visual era for the band.
MUSIC
this song is sick

Bonobo Announces New Album ‘Fragments,’ His First in 4 Years

The wait is now over for Bonobo fans. The hailed melodic mastermind has just announced his first new studio album since 2017’s Migration. The news comes alongside a new single titled “Rosewood,” something he cryptically teased last week. The new project is titled Fragments and is set for a release...
MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

SUICIDAL TENDENCIES' Instagram Account Disabled Over Band's Name

Venice, California crossover thrash/hardcore punk legends SUICIDAL TENDENCIES have regained control of their Instagram after recently being locked out of their account due to the band's name. Earlier today, SUICIDAL TENDENCIES shared the following message via the Facebook-owned app: "So as a lot of you already noticed, our Instagram account...
INTERNET
loudersound.com

Deep Purple announce Turning To Crime album, launch cover of Love's 7 And 7 Is

Deep Purple have announced the release of a covers album, Turning To Crime. The album will be released on November 26 via EarMusic, and was produced with Bob Ezrin, who also worked on the band's last three albums, Now What?!, InFinite and Whoosh!. Turning To Crime is Deep Purple's first...
MUSIC
Vice

A Celebrity Singer Convicted of Molesting a Teenager Was Welcomed Back on TV

Wearing a flower garland, the man smiled while standing in a slow-moving convertible, waving to crowds gathered to see him upon his release from prison. For many watching the scenes on Sept. 3 in Jakarta, the extravagant reception for Indonesian celebrity singer Saipul Jamil did not fit with the circumstances: the 41-year-old was free for the first time since being convicted more than five years ago for molesting a 17-year-old.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Sharon Osbourne Says She and Husband Ozzy Osbourne Used to ‘Beat the S—t Out of Each Other’

Sharon Osbourne opened up about her nearly 40-year marriage to Ozzy Osbourne, revealing they didn’t always get along as well as they do now. “Our fights were legendary,” the former Talk cohost, 68, told the Daily Mail in an interview published on Tuesday, September 14. “We would beat the s—t out of each other. It stopped maybe 20 years ago, but we had a good run.”
CELEBRITIES
maggrand.com

This photo of Brian Laundrie with Gabby Petito could be key

A photo of Brian Laundrie with Gabby Petito from the campsite where Dog the Bounty Hunter got tip could be key. Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito were captured behind bars, smiling at each other at a Florida campsite. Dog the Bounty Hunter believes could hold that the photo could be the key to finding the dead woman’s fugitive beau.
CELEBRITIES
wegotthiscovered.com

An Underrated Stephen King Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

It feels as though barely a week goes by without a new Stephen King adaptation being announced for film or television, which probably isn’t too far from the truth. As of right now, there are currently eighteen feature films and seven episodic projects in development, eight if you include J.J. Abrams’ Shining prequel series Overlook that wasn’t picked up by HBO Max.
TV & VIDEOS
Indy100

Meet the man with the largest nose in the world

A Turkish man has taken nosiness to the next level by being the official record holder for the world’s largest nose.Turkish man Mehmet Özyürek officially has the longest nose on a living person, according to the Guinness World Records.Özyürek’s sniffer is 8.8 cm (3.46 in) long from the bridge to the tip.The 71-year-old appeared on the set of Italian TV show Lo Show dei Record in 2010 to have his schnoz measured.#OnThsDay in 2010 Mehmet Özyürek from Turkey was officially confirmed as our record holder for the longest nose on a living person. Mehmet's magnificent nose measures 8.8 cm...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy