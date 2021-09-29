WIN A FREE WHITETAIL HUNT!

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleLet Deer & Deer Hunting and Xtreme Management Hunts take you on the whitetail hunt of a lifetime! Win a fully guided trophy. whitetail hunt in the famous Illinois Golden Triangle with Xtreme Management Hunts in November 2022. One winner will receive a 5-day hunt starting at noon on a Saturday and going until noon on a Friday. Food and lodging will also be included. As a bonus, you will receive a trial subscription to Deer & Deer Hunting Magazine.

outdoorchannelplus.com

South Dakota Hunter Bags 209-inch Whitetail with a Bow After 12 Days of Hunting | Breaking News Buck

Mike Beadle dedicated himself to one deer, and it paid off. Back in May, Mike Beadle, his son, Logan, and a friend headed to the property Mike hunts to hang some trail cameras. Normally, the South Dakota hunter doesn’t hang his cameras that early. However, Mike’s love for all-things hunting pushed him to get out and do some pre-season work earlier than usual.
HOBBIES
realtree.com

Giant Kentucky Velvet Buck with a Longbow

Joe Lacefield knows wildlife, including whitetail deer, about as well as anyone on the planet. The longtime private-lands biologist for the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife grew up hunting and fishing along the Kentucky River basin. He paid his way through college by running a trapline. After spending all day afield helping private landowners across central Kentucky improve the wildlife habitat on their property, he comes home, loads up his three kids, and heads to the woods or the water. Lacefield knows critters.
ANIMALS
outdoorchannelplus.com

How to Stay on Top of Whitetail Habitat Changes

Three variables to whitetail habitat can hugely impact your deer season. Do you know them?. Whitetail hunting’s most elementary aspect is to learn where deer are feeding. With that knowledge, we can craft an ambush strategy, either hunting over the food source or somewhere between the food source and potential bedding areas. Every deer hunter should know these fundamentals, and countless articles have addressed them.
ANIMALS
perutribune.com

OUTDOORS WITH BUD: The anatomy of a whitetail deer

One of the most common misconceptions about a whitetail deer is it’s actual size. I have been around numerous beginning hunters, and many seasoned hunters that should know better, who, when they go to describe how tall the whitetail deer is, will hold their hands about shoulder high. That is not accurate. They would be much closer to actual size if they lowered their hand to about waist high.
ANIMALS
wbrc.com

For the Hunt

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Radcliff Menge’s roots run deep in our state right down to the rivers which extend all the way to the Mobile-Tensaw Delta, but it was his days as an attorney in New York which led him to start his line of clothing named after the river where he grew up with his grandfather.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Wyoming Tribune Eagle

Hunt: There is no such thing as a 'free' fall

I am not sure how, but my entire body fell to the ground. My knees took a hard hit, followed by the rest of my body as it stretched out on the dirty concrete, sliding (less than gracefully) until I put my hands out to stop myself. My suitcase and...
Outdoor Life

8 Tips Treestand Deer Hunters Can Use to Kill Western Whitetails

Most hunters associate whitetail season with treestand sits over a food plot in the Midwest and East. But some western states—Colorado, Wyoming, Montana, and Idaho—have thriving populations of whitetails, liberal tag allotments, and long seasons. This has led to more core whitetail bowhunters heading west during deer season. But in...
ANIMALS
deeranddeerhunting.com

Divert Bucks to Your Stand with This Proven Tactic

Using a buck’s scrapes as a focal point to get close enough for a shot is a proven tactic from late September through December. However, a number of scrapes are made and seldom hit again, and a good majority are created at night. Therefore, without the use of a scouting camera or a temperature-activated scent dripper, it might be difficult to determine when to hunt the site.
HOBBIES
wallowa.com

Whitetail buck poached along School Flat Road

WALLOWA COUNTY — A 3x3 whitetail buck deer was poached along School Flat Road near School Flat Lane within the Sled Springs Wildlife Management Unit sometime prior to 8 a.m. Sept. 25, according to a press release from the Oregon State Police. A local resident notified OSP and wildlife troopers...
WALLOWA COUNTY, OR
outdoorchannelplus.com

Kansas Bowhunter Kills 235-inch Non-typical in Hot Weather

Jon Landwehr moved his Redneck Blind near a waterway when he discovered this buck's bedroom. Jon Landwehr was vacationing at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri in late August. On August 23, while in Missouri, Jon’s Tactacam Reveal X sent him a photo of a giant whitetail. A buck he later named Zeus.
LIFESTYLE
Outdoor Life

South Dakota Bowhunter Tags a Giant 218-Inch Nontypical Buck

Mike Beadle heard something behind his treestand in northeastern South Dakota late in the afternoon of Sept. 12. For a moment, the 45-year-old bowhunter thought it was the doe and fawn he’d seen a few minutes earlier. But when he glanced behind him, he spotted the massive buck he’d been monitoring on trail cameras since May 29. The buck was broadside, standing just 18 yards away.
ANIMALS
outdoorchannelplus.com

Youth Hunter, Kaden Holzbauer, Drops a Double Drop Tine South Dakota Buck on Opening Day

With expectations that opening day would be a management buck hunt, the Holzbauer brothers were astonished when they left the woods with a buck of a lifetime. Kaden Holzbauer has been a deer hunter for years. Together with his older brother and father, the 14-year-old’s go-to spot for whitetail hunting is their family farm in Gregory, South Dakota. The property is rented for cattle, but it is also managed for whitetail deer hunting.
ANIMALS
ketr.org

Baiting and feeding for Deer Season

(in this week's episode, Luke speak with Eric Everson about baiting tips for deer as the season approaches) There are all types of deer hunters, those like me that love venison profess that any mature, healthy buck or doe is a candidate for the freezer and ultimately chicken fried venison steak. And those that love venison but long to harvest the biggest antlered buck in the woods. I believe every deer hunter (yes, myself included) that professed to be strictly a ‘meat hunter’ might not be telling the complete truth!
ANIMALS
realtree.com

Cattle Farm Turned Deer Paradise Yields 172-Inch Monster Buck

The Arkenau family, of Indianapolis, Indiana, has been hunting on a small property in Kentucky since 1974. Early on, the farm, just over 100 acres, was home to cattle and race horses. The property continued to have cattle on it until 2017, and that had a big effect on the deer hunting. Other than an exceptional 160-inch buck that Ed Arkenau shot on the property 30 years ago, the Arkenaus said that little bucks and very few deer sightings in general were normal.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
deeranddeerhunting.com

How Deer Respond to Hunting Pressure

You’ve heard the same story time and time again: A dedicated deer hunter spends the summer months meticulously setting up and monitoring game cameras to see what deer are likely to be using the property during the upcoming season. With some luck, a shooter buck turns up and all efforts become focused on learning his particular movement patterns. By early fall the stands are hung and he is still consistently showing up right where he needs to be. It’s now the night before opening morning and the hunter drifts to sleep, feeling as though tomorrow’s hunt will go exactly as planned.
ANIMALS

