Fat Bear Week is back and all is right with the world for one tiny moment
By Amanda Kooser
CNET
7 days ago
Your oasis of joy for 2021 has arrived. It's Fat Bear Week, and that means it's time to revel in views of chunky, hunky brown bears while helping to choose a winner. Only the plumpest and paunchiest bear will emerge victorious. Your vote matters. Fat Bear Week is a joint...
Become an Outside+ member today and get access to everything we publish, plus free subscriptions, a Gaia GPS membership, and much more. The dust is settled, the salmon are eaten, and the votes are counted: There’s a new reigning Fattest Bear, and his name is 480 Otis. On Tuesday, the 25-year-old bruin took the title once again, beating 151 Walker in the final round of polling to lock up his unprecedented fourth Fat Bear Week Championship.
The month of September is nearing its end, bringing with it colder temperatures and blankets of birch leaves. The end of the month also means its time for Fat Bear Week. The social media event, put on by Katmai National Park and Preserve as well as Explore.org, pits the park’s famous grizzly bears against one another in a single-elimination bracket to determine who is best prepared for the long, cold winter.
Get ready, Outsiders: The chubby cubbies, behemoth boars, and significant sows of Fat Bear Week are back to face off for 2021’s bracket!. Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the best time of the year. The heat of summer is wearing off, fall is rolling in, and the fat bears are out in full force.
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (Reuters) – In Alaska, leaves are falling, daylight is dwindling and salmon-devouring brown bears are racing the clock to pack on the pounds they need to survive their winter hibernation. Unbeknownst to the enormous bruins, some of them are also competing in Katmai National Park and Preserve’s Fat...
Wednesday marks the beginning of a distinctly Alaska holiday—a whole week of celebrating chubby ursine creatures. That’s right—it’s Fat Bear Week. Fat Bear Week is an informal competition based on the brown bears in Katmai National Park and Preserve, which lies directly west of Homer on the Alaska Peninsula. The park is home to some very rich salmon runs and great habitat for brown bears. Every year, the brown bears wake up in the spring after hibernating and fasting all winter, and they’re typically very skinny. By fall, they are heavy, and that’s a good thing—the more fat a bear is able to pile on, the better they can survive the winter. Bears in Katmai can double their weight in just a few months before going back to sleep in the fall.
A bear feasts on the salmon run at Katmai National Park and Preserve on July 13, 2021. (Courtesy of Lian Law, National Parks Service) The bears of Katmai National Park and Preserve are preparing to show the world their beefy bodies starting today for this year’s Fat Bear Week. Lian...
My esteemed coworkers often have conversations that range beyond the purview of my many demented pastimes, and so I usually take that time to do quite literally anything else. That method has never really failed me, as the most interesting conversations end up making it onto the site as blogs anyway, saving me a whole lot of scroll-back. However, this morning I discovered that I had somehow completely missed Defector’s obsession with Fat Bear Week.
By — If you're looking for somebeary good news, look no further: Fat Bear Week 2021 is finally here. Described as a "celebration of success and survival," Fat Bear Week spotlights the resilience, adaptability and strength of the brown bears located at Katmai National Park & Preserve in Alaska, said the park's Amber Kraft told NPR via email.
