Photography

Vintage Photos of Celebrities in Paris You've Never Seen Before

By Janaya Wecker
Harper's Bazaar
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWay before Emily in Paris, there was Jackie Kennedy in Paris. Marlon Brando in Paris. Elizabeth Taylor in Paris…the list goes on and on. France was—and still is—a major hot spot for the world's biggest stars, with its rich history, trendsetting fashion, and romance aplenty. From Sophia Loren shoe shopping at Christian Dior to Goldie Hawn and Steven Spielberg looking very flirty while roller skating, these are the best snaps of Old Hollywood icons and beyond taking in the City of Love.

