CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Phoenix, AZ

Missing Black geologist's family pushing police to do more

By Ashley Santoro
ABC News
ABC News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UIcCI_0cByEari00

Daniel Robinson was last seen 50 miles southwest of Phoenix on June 23. He is a geologist and was testing groundwater at a well site in a remote part of the desert when he went missing.

Since then, his father, David Robinson, has been desperately searching for answers to find his 24-year-old son.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bjrK9_0cByEari00
ABC - PHOTO: David Robinson spoke to "Nightline" about searching for his missing son, Daniel Robinson, in Phoenix, Arizona.

"I only imagine every time I look out there, my son's somewhere hoping that his dad will come find him, you know?" said David Robinson.

Despite the local Buckeye Police Department launching an extensive aerial and 70-square-mile ground search, the Robinson family say they feel let down by what they say is a lack of urgency and motivation by authorities in finding Daniel.

"I feel that there's a lot of answers that wasn't answered for me regarding my son's case. I'm still searching for those answers and I'm going to keep trying until I get them," said Robinson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05ZDvD_0cByEari00
Courtesy of David Robinson via AP - PHOTO: This undated photo provided by David Robinson shows his son, Daniel Robinson, in Arizona. The 24-year-old geologist went missing from a field site outside of Phoenix in June 2021.

At the end of 2020, the FBI had recovered over 89,000 active missing persons cases and approximately 45% of those were people of color, according to the FBI's National Crime Information Center .

"Often, and very often, people of color have to go through hurdles and do not receive the urgency that it takes to find their loved ones," David Robinson said during a press conference.

Derrica Wilson is the co-founder of the Black and Missing Foundation, an organization aimed at drawing national attention to missing person reports of color.

MORE: Gabby Petito case example of 'missing white woman syndrome,' experts say

"Oftentimes when Black and brown children go missing, they're labeled as runaways. Runaways are not receiving the Amber Alert," said Wilson. "When it's an adult that's missing -- male or female, Black or brown -- their disappearance is oftentimes associated with some sort of criminal activity… It really desensitizes the case and it dehumanizes them."

With no new leads in their son's case, on Sept. 26 the Robinson family held their own press conference outside the Buckeye Police Department, along with local community leaders to draw national attention to their son's case.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QjfH3_0cByEari00
ABC - PHOTO: Parents of Daniel Robinson, David Robinson and Melissa Edmonds, search for their missing 24-year-old son in Phoenix, Arizona.

Melissa Edmonds, Daniel Robinson's mother, said that her son and his siblings dreamed of making an impact.

"With all the global warming and the changes in the climate, he just wanted to be a part of something great," Edmonda said and that her son would joke with her about someday being in National Geographic magazine.

Edmonds said that her daughter, Davisha Davidson, was the one who told her that Daniel was missing. According to the police report, one of Daniel Davidson's coworkers said he last saw him leaving the job site and driving off the road into the desert. Davidson was driving a 2017 blue Jeep Renegade around 9:15 a.m.

David Robinson said he filed a missing persons report later that night.

"I contacted the Buckeye Police Department, informing them, our son, geologist Daniel Robinson, has been missing for over 12 hours," said David Robinson. "I did ask them to go search in the desert for my son and being that it was night I was told by an officer that they would try to do it in the morning."

MORE: How other missing person cases could gain traction after Gabby Petito

According to the police report, a responding officer called Daniel Robinson's phone multiple times and then went out to search the area where he was last seen, but did not find him or his vehicle.

Concerned by the lack of answers from authorities, David Robinson drove more than 2,000 miles from his home in Columbia, South Carolina, to Arizona so he could search for his son.

"I made a quick decision, throw everything I had in my vehicle, and started heading up to Phoenix to go take care of my son," said Robinson. "My son was my mission."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V9JUC_0cByEari00
ABC - PHOTO: Melissa Edmonds spoke to "Nightline" about searching for her missing son, Daniel Robinson, in Phoenix, Arizona.

On July 6, almost two weeks after Daniel Robinson went missing, the police department searched his home and found no indication that he had packed and planned for a trip of any kind, according to the police report.

Meanwhile, Robinson gathered a group of hundreds of local volunteers to lead a search party in the desert. Robinson said the group is organized to comb the desert a section at a time.

"We set up a tent on this little area over here for water, medical aid, things like that," said Robinson, who added that there was a command center. "We send teams. Each team is responsible for their own grid."

MORE: Miya Marcano's family search for clues for 19-year-old's whereabouts

Nearly one month after Daniel Robinson's disappearance, a break in the case came when a local rancher found his jeep in a remote part of the desert in a 20-foot ravine, about 4 miles southwest from his work site.

According to authorities, the vehicle was found rolled over on its side and the airbags were deployed, but Daniel Robinson's body was not found.

His wallet, phone and keys were found inside the car and a pile of his clothes were found nearby, said officials.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AOPR9_0cByEari00
ABC - PHOTO: Private investigator Jeff McGrath, pictured, was hired by the Robinson family.

David Robinson said the Buckeye Police had told him they believe that his son was in a car accident and may have sustained a head injury. The police said they had ruled out foul play.

On Sept. 23, the Buckeye Police Department released a report that outlined Daniel Robinson's mental state in the days leading to his disappearance and said reportedly, "Daniel was acting off at the job site." Separately, he was also reportedly acting strange with a young woman he met, while working on the side for a food delivery service.

"[The detective] said that he believed our son was delusional after the head injury. And he walked away and may have rested somewhere," said Robinson, who wasn't satisfied with that conclusion. "I decided to bring on a private investigator because I wasn't getting answers that I need."

Robinson hired Jeff McGrath, who said he downloaded the Jeep's so-called black box and allegedly found things that concerned him.

"So [Daniel] went missing anywhere from 9:15 to 9:45 in the morning, and the Uconnect tells us that the airbags blew at about 1:00 p.m. So there's a time gap there," said McGrath.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0usSfU_0cByEari00
ABC - PHOTO: David Robinson, pictured, searching for his son Daniel Robinson.

"I don't know if somebody is joyriding in this car; found it and decided they wanted to crash it. If somebody was trying to make it look like somebody was injured or died in this vehicle. I just don't know what happened," McGrath added.

McGrath said he reached out to the Buckeye Police Department to share his findings, but said he's been met with difficulty.

"I have relayed all my information to them. I don't think they want to hear what I have to say," said McGrath.

Authorities have maintained an "open line of communication" with the Robinson family and their private investigator, the Buckeye Police Department told ABC News.

MORE: Gabby Petito's parents ask public to help authorities find Laundrie, aid in helping other missing people

They said they are utilizing every resource possible to locate Daniel Robinson including assistance from partner agencies and information provided by the public. They also said they have conducted four ground searches and three aerial searches.

For now, Daniel Robinson's family says they are hoping to find their son and to help draw attention to other families with missing loved ones.

"I plan to stay in Arizona until my son is found. I'm here for my family, staying on the front line, for them," said David Robinson. "We have to have somebody here until he's found."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Federal judge temporarily blocks enforcement of Texas law banning most abortions

A federal judge granted the Justice Department a temporary injunction late Wednesday, blocking the enforcement of Texas' strict abortion law. U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman issued the order, which will block the state from enforcing law, known as S.B. 8, which was passed by the GOP-controlled Legislature. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in September that the law could be enforced while legal challenges are pending.
TEXAS STATE
Reuters

U.S. Senate Democrats, Republicans haggle over short-term debt fix

WASHINGTON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Democrats and Republicans were expected to continue negotiating on Thursday to avert a debt crisis after Democrats showed openness to a Republican offer to allow an extension of the federal debt ceiling into December. Democrats called off an early Wednesday afternoon vote after...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Phoenix, AZ
Society
Local
Arizona Society
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
NBC News

Biden, CEOs outline debt limit consequences ahead of looming deadline

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden met with business leaders Wednesday to warn of the disastrous economic impact on the country and the global economy if the U.S. hits its debt limit for the first time ever. Shortly after the meeting began, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., announced that he...
U.S. POLITICS
CBS News

WHO recommends widespread use of first malaria vaccine

The World Health Organization on Wednesday the world's first malaria vaccine for children in sub-Saharan Africa and other regions with moderate to high transmission of the deadliest malaria pathogen. The recommendation is based on results from an ongoing pilot program that shows evidence of the vaccine's feasibility, impact and safety.
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Brown
Person
David Robinson
The Hill

Biden and Xi Jinping to hold virtual summit by end of this year

President Biden and China’s President Xi Jinping will hold a virtual summit by the end of this year, marking the first time the leaders will hold a formal meeting since Biden was elected, The New York Times reported. The development followed National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan meeting with China’s top...
U.S. POLITICS
ABC News

Supreme Court justices gripped by case of 9/11 detainee: 'We want a clear answer'

A U.S. Supreme Court case about state secrets and brutal CIA black-site interrogations after 9/11 took an abrupt turn Wednesday when a trio of justices demanded answers from the Biden administration about why the plaintiff -- Al-Qaeda suspect Abu Zubaydah -- is still held without charges in a military prison at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, even though the war in Afghanistan has concluded.
CONGRESS & COURTS
ABC News

ABC News

413K+
Followers
105K+
Post
211M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy