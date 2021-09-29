CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cecilie Bahnsen RTW Spring 2022

By Natalie Theodosi
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCopenhagen-based Cecilie Bahnsen is back in Paris with one of her most romantic and technically challenging collections yet. Taking over a gallery in the buzzy Marais district, Bahnsen offered a taste of her charming, feminine universe with mannequins displaying her new spring collection, a sound installation by Okay Kaya displayed in the background, and a photo exhibition by Takashi Homma featuring models on the streets of Japan in Bahnsen’s new creations.

Collection

Location. Location. Location. During fashion month, the real estate a designer utilizes is almost as important as the clothes. Choosing a remarkable venue makes a statement, and LaQuan Smith unveiled his spring collection at New York’s iconic Empire State Building. As Art Deco masterpieces go, it doesn’t get much better, but transforming a vintage skyscraper into a modern event space comes with a few annoyances. Logistically, traveling 102 floors and fitting scores of guests into an observatory space typically occupied by tour groups was a headache. Still, what happens in IRL is increasingly irrelevant. Smith’s show was designed and executed for the internet. Everything from the oh-so Instagrammable appearance of French poodles on the runway to the camera drones that glided overhead catered to the online audience who have supported Smith from the start.
Isabel Marant's bubblegum pink collection

Isabel Marant shows a vibrant, hopeful collection for Spring/Summer 2022 at Paris Fashion Week. (Oct. 1) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/979dea4d9d5a495fa8a3d52b263617aa.
Salvatore Ferragamo RTW Spring 2022

The best thing about Salvatore Ferragamo’s spring collection was the molto Italian palette, from the distinctive mustard shades of buildings in Milan to the weathered blues and pale pinks you might encounter strolling around historic sites in Florence. It was largely “on brand.”. The dry, often papery fabrics also fulfilled...
Issey Miyake RTW Spring 2022

Satoshi Kondo turned to traditional craft techniques for this imaginative — and rich — collection of undulating organic shapes and blurred color on loose and flowing silhouettes. The theme was under-the-sea, and models in the show film swayed like tendrils of seaweed in their sculptural knits, or danced on their...
The Best Gowns and Dresses from the 2021 Met Gala Red Carpet

After a two year hiatus due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, "fashion's biggest night out" returns tonight. The annual event, which is normally held in May, is resuming once more at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City to benefit the museum's Art's Costume Institute—but as can only be expected in these times, there will be some notable changes. Tonight's event is one of two interconnected evenings focused on American Fashion, which suffered so greatly as a result of the global pandemic. The first show, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” is set to focus on American contemporary designers. Guests will, of course, be masked, and this year's hosts include a smattering of Gen-Z favorites, from actor Timothee Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Naomi Osaka, and Amanda Gorman, while Tom Ford, Adam Mosseri, and Anna Wintour are serving as honorary chairs.
Sportmax RTW Spring 2022

In the Max Mara system, Sportmax is definitely the edgier, more experimental brand. With this spring collection, the label confirmed this role, unveiling a cool collection that offered new interpretations of the Sportmax stylistic codes. Inspired by the dichotomy between “order and chaos, light and obscurity,” as highlighted in the...
Zac Posen Designed a One-of-a-Kind Wedding Gown for Arielle Patrick

I was so focused on perfecting this dress right up to the last minute that I forgot to put on a bow tie for Arielle’s wedding,” says the designer Zac Posen of his collaborative process with the bride, Arielle Patrick. The two friends met every month for more than a year to create the gown. “I knew I wanted him to do my wedding dress before I even had a boyfriend,” says Arielle, who recalls her “first fancy dress” being a Zac Posen number she bought for a sorority formal her freshman year at Princeton. “It was serendipitous that we met several years later at a party celebrating his sister Alexandra’s art exhibition.”
Self-Portrait RTW Spring 2022

Talk about creating a viral moment. Han Chong has a natural instinct when it comes to picking the right face for Self-Portrait each season. The British Malaysian designer enlisted Bella Hadid to star in the campaign of the brand’s spring 2022 collection, which presents a simpler and more relaxed approach to occasion dressing.
Miu Miu Transforms Normal Clothing Into Something Attractive and Seductive

For spring, Miuccia Prada decided to cut it up. “To cut is powerful – it is a direct action, something very basic that can have enormous impact,” she said ahead of her latest show. “Today, I am interested in the idea of economy – of paring back, working with the existing, the real, to transform what we already have.” So, it was a wardrobe of everyday pieces – chinos, blue-collar working shirts, knit sweaters, car coats – that formed the basis of her Spring/Summer 2022 Miu Miu collection. But, as suggested by the collection’s title – ‘Basic Instincts’ – there was something subversive and provocative in store.
Lila Moss Makes a Positive Statement For People With Diabetes on the Fendi x Versace Runway

Kate Moss's daughter, 18-year-old Lila Moss, is making the runway rounds at Fashion Week. After opening the Richard Quinn show in London, she joined her mom along with a whole slew of iconic supermodels at the Versace by Fendi show in Milan. Walking for Fendi's portion of the "swap" event, she debuted a one-piece swimsuit with Kim Jones's interpretation of Versace's gold baroque pattern and signature safety pin. The look was complete with an ornate, logo covered blazer, matching tote bag, metallic shoes, purse, and jewels — and most importantly, Lila's Omnipod DASH, a tubeless insulin delivery pump, on her left thigh.
Mame Kurogouchi RTW Spring 2022

As she marks the 10th anniversary of her brand’s founding, Maiko Kurogouchi returned to her roots to get inspiration for spring. While prepping a retrospective exhibit at an art museum in her birthplace of Nagano, she recalled memories of her childhood in the mountainous region, which she translated into ethereal prints and original textiles. The video presenting her latest offering was also shot at the museum that hosted her exhibition, with models moving among the “fog sculpture” by artist Fujiko Nakaya, which resides in the museum’s permanent collection.
Ottolinger RTW Spring 2022

Christa Bösch and Cosima Gadient added touches of softness to their deconstructed world, where sci-fi meets sexy with overtones of punk. Back on the runway this season, the Berlin-based duo offered soft ribbed knits made with an atelier in Athens for their signature strapped pieces, and also added swimwear to the collection. Prints were designed with artist Lucie Stahl, her abstract pictures of flowers and cornrow braid motifs adding atmosphere to the mesh designs in the collection.
Paris Jackson Finds a Couture Edge in a Leather Corset, Sheer Skirt & Sky-High Platforms

Paris Jackson showed off her glamorously edgy style during Paris Fashion Week today. The model made her way to the Palais Galliera in France this evening for an event celebrating 100 years of Vogue Paris. For the event, Jackson mixed couture designs with a grungier appeal in a zip-up leather corset and a dramatic sheer tulle skirt. Jackson’s outfit came complete with a set of towering platform heels with a leather finish. The all-black pair measured over 5 inches in height and featured a lace-up silhouette, bearing resemblance to Vivienne Westwood’s signature Gillie heels. Similar designs from the brand retail for $1,100 at...
Bella Hadid Fronts Self-Portrait Spring/Summer 2022 Collection

Since its establishment in 2013, Self-Portrait has been a staple in the London fashion scene, and its founder Han Chong has toyed with new methods of production, becoming more responsible through using organic cotton and recycled chiffon, viscose, and polyester. For Spring/Summer 2022 showcased at London Fashion Week, Bella Hadid...
Someone Get Cardi B a Sword, Because Her Vintage Mugler Dress Is Made For a Fashion Battle

Strap on your heels and touch up your lip gloss because Cardi B came ready to battle at Paris Fashion Week this year. After turning heads in a feathery red dress from the 1995 Mugler fall couture collection, Cardi executed another showstopping entrace outside her hotel in France, and the corset on her most recent gown basically doubles as a suit of armor.
Rihanna Shut Down the Met Gala Red Carpet In Over-the-Top Balenciaga Couture

It was the date night to end them all. After a red carpet that spanned hours and countless celebs at the 2021 Met Gala, Rihanna and ASAP Rocky made a fashionably-late arrival to close out the ever-expanding party celebrating the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute and its return to the an in-person soiree, feting the museum’s new exhibition, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.” As was rumored earlier in the day, the music artist, entrepreneur and unofficial Met Gala deity arrived in a look from Balenciaga’s fall ’21 couture collection, a voluminous taffeta frock in black with a ruffled hood...
Luisa Beccaria RTW Spring 2022

Luisa Beccaria’s summer holidays in Capri have proved to be an endless source of inspiration for the designer who, after celebrating the island’s imposing beauty with her fall couture show, turned to the jewel of the Mediterranean sea’s most secluded spots, including an abandoned monastery and the Grotta Bianca, which served as the background for her collection video.
