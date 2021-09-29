Cecilie Bahnsen RTW Spring 2022
Copenhagen-based Cecilie Bahnsen is back in Paris with one of her most romantic and technically challenging collections yet. Taking over a gallery in the buzzy Marais district, Bahnsen offered a taste of her charming, feminine universe with mannequins displaying her new spring collection, a sound installation by Okay Kaya displayed in the background, and a photo exhibition by Takashi Homma featuring models on the streets of Japan in Bahnsen’s new creations.wwd.com
