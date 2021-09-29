CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

This Is the Best Time to Carve a Pumpkin to Make It Last for Halloween

By Michele Debczak
Mental_Floss
Mental_Floss
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As soon as the calendar reads October 1, you may be tempted to break your foam tombstones, rubber bats, and 12-foot skeleton out of the attic. But there's at least one Halloween decoration you should avoid putting out at the first sign of fall. Jack-o'-lanterns are an important part of the spooky season, but if you display them too early, they may not last until October 31. Here's the best time to carve your pumpkin so it looks fresh and fearsome for Halloween.

www.mentalfloss.com

Comments / 0

Related
countryliving.com

Walmart Is Selling A Box With 488 Pieces Of Halloween Candy To Last You All Season

As we gear up for Halloween, besides spooky cocktails and ghoulish appetizers, you should be thinking about what candy you'll be picking up (whether it be for trick-or-treaters or for yourself!). If this tends to be the hardest decision you make all season, Walmart has a variety box of almost 500 candy pieces to prove the more options there are the better.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
My Country 95.5

5 Easy Recipes That Are Perfect To Take To A Friend In Need

One of the best parts about Wyoming is that we are always willing to lend a helping hand. It's even written into the Code Of The West "Do what needs to be done." When my son broke his arm last year in a football game (resulting in 2 plates and 11 screws) I had several friends who dropped off meals for us.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pumpkin#Halloween#Bacteria#Carving#Tombstones#Food Drink#Real Simple
homedit.com

80 Spooky, Fun And Cute DIY Halloween Decorations

It’s never too early to start getting ready for Halloween. Actually now would be a pretty great moment, especially if you plan on making some of the decorations yourself. We have a whole bunch of ideas you can try and a lot of cute, spooky and fun designs and projects that are definitely worth a try. Pick your favorites and get started.
HOME & GARDEN
Mashed

This Recipe Is So Good Lidia Bastianich Makes It 3 Times A Week

If you're craving an easy homemade Italian meal for dinner, there's only one person to turn to and that's Lidia Bastianich. The Emmy award-winning public television host has authored over 10 cookbooks and has been on TV since 1998 (via LidiasItaly.com). In fact, she even knew Julia Child back in the day and made a guest appearance on her show, "Julia Child: Cooking with Master Chefs," back in 1993, per Cucina Toscana. But Bastianich is about more than just cookbooks and TV. Since getting her start in the '90s, the Italian chef has opened three critically acclaimed New York City-based restaurants of her own, including Felidia, Becoo, and De Posto. Did we also mention she has her own line of artisanal pastas and all-natural sauces?
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Guardian

What to eat at Christmas instead of turkey

The best advice I can give anyone panicking about the Christmas turkey is – don’t. Small producers, who tend to employ more local labour, report that it should be business as usual for them, though they do advise ordering early. If you can’t find a whole bird within your price...
FOOD & DRINKS
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Need Another Reason To Hate Candy Corn? It’s Made With Bugs…

Candy corn is the most debated Halloween candy of all time. You either like it or you HATE it. However, even if you do like it, you might not after reading this. Every year, people on social media debate on whether or not candy corn is gross or not. It's one of those debates where there is no in-between. You either like it or you don't. It seems like the majority of people don't like candy corn. However, if everyone hates them so much, why are they still a popular candy during this time of year? I'll admit, I am one of those who actually do like candy corn...but I just found something out about candy corn that might make me think twice about eating it.
FOOD & DRINKS
EatThis

The #1 Worst Apple to Cook With, According to a Chef

Fall is apple harvest season and nothing indicates this more than the huge assortment of cooler-season recipes devoted to the fruit. Whether you make fresh apple pie, tart cider, or a crisp topped with melting vanilla ice cream, it's important to know which varieties work best in recipes and which you should avoid.
RECIPES
thecountrycook.net

3-INGREDIENT APPLE CAKE

Our most popular recipe (most clicked on recipe) from the LAST WEEKEND POTLUCK was this 3-Ingredient Apple Cake from Cincy Shopper. Our other featured recipes include: Pop's Spicy Garlic Dill Pickles from The Good Hearted Woman, Easy Homemade Creamed Spinach from The Might Mrs. and I am sharing one of my all time favorite recipes, Pumpkin Dump Cake!
RECIPES
allears.net

Mickey Pumpkin Wreaths Are GONE in Magic Kingdom

If you can’t help but scratch your head at the thought of Mickey Pumpkins arriving on Main Street, U.S.A. in early August, then you’ll be happy to know that the fall season officially arrived yesterday — so those pumpkins are totally in season now!. However, we happened to notice something...
TRAVEL
foodcontessa.com

Banana Split Cake (No-bake Recipe)

Rich, creamy and delicious dessert – with all the ingredients includes in this easy banana split cake, this recipe will be one you make again and again. 16 ounce (1 container) whipped topping, thawed (or 1 1/2 cups heavy cream) 4 ounce (1 jar) maraschino cherries, stemmed (or 4-ounce frozen...
RECIPES
Only In Washington

The Delicious Bakery In Washington Where You Can Savor Cake By The Slice

The phrase “living your best life” means different things to different people. However, most of us can agree that walking up to a window and ordering a giant slice of cake certainly qualifies. And that’s exactly what the owners of The Cat and Rabbitt, a new bakery in Tacoma, had in mind when they came […] The post The Delicious Bakery In Washington Where You Can Savor Cake By The Slice appeared first on Only In Your State.
TACOMA, WA
FanSided

Can dogs eat apples?

There are certain fruits (and vegetables) that we automatically think of when it comes to the Fall. And one of those fruits is none other than apples. From apple and pumpkin picking to baking up delicious pies, there are certain activities that we just relate to the season and the produce of this time of the year.
ANIMALS
Hello Magazine

The Queen's favourite lunch is delicious and so easy to cook

Queen Elizabeth is known to be particular about her food and prefers a light, healthy lunch during the week. While certain foods are categorically off the menu – at Buckingham Palace garlic is banned, among other things – the royal chefs serve up certain dishes for Her Majesty on a regular basis.
FOOD & DRINKS
Only In Iowa

The Black Raspberry Soft Serve Cones At Misty’s Malt Shop In Iowa Are Under $1 And They Are Massive

Misty’s black raspberry soft serve ice cream is called “world famous” for a reason. It truly does taste as good as it looks! Creamy and sweet, tart and tangy, it’s a delicious treat anytime of the year. The best part? The cones from Misty’s Malt Shop in Iowa are massive — and under $1!  For […] The post The Black Raspberry Soft Serve Cones At Misty’s Malt Shop In Iowa Are Under $1 And They Are Massive appeared first on Only In Your State.
FOOD & DRINKS
techeblog.com

Inventor Builds Five-Axis Robot Capable of Carving Photos Into Pumpkins, Perfect for Halloween

Inventor Shane Wighton of “Stuff Made Here” of self-haircut barber robot created an interesting bot last Halloween, and it’s just as relevant in 2021. What is it? A five-axis robot capable of carving photos into pumpkins, but this creation is a lot more complex than it sounds. While it may use the same electronics as the barber robot, this one was mostly built from scratch, starting with the swiveling spindle with two sets of aluminum extrusions for vertical and horizontal movement. Read more for the build video and to see it in-action.
ELECTRONICS
Mental_Floss

Mental_Floss

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Mental Floss delivers smart, fun and shareable content in an upbeat and witty environment. An encyclopedia of everything, we answer life’s big questions and uncover stories so interesting our readers absolutely must share them.

 https://www.mentalfloss.com/section/shopping

Comments / 0

Community Policy