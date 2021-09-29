This Is the Best Time to Carve a Pumpkin to Make It Last for Halloween
As soon as the calendar reads October 1, you may be tempted to break your foam tombstones, rubber bats, and 12-foot skeleton out of the attic. But there's at least one Halloween decoration you should avoid putting out at the first sign of fall. Jack-o'-lanterns are an important part of the spooky season, but if you display them too early, they may not last until October 31. Here's the best time to carve your pumpkin so it looks fresh and fearsome for Halloween.www.mentalfloss.com
