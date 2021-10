With The Morning Show now streaming new episodes on Apple TV+, I recently spoke with Hasan Minhaj about what fans can look forward to on Season 2 of the Emmy-winning drama series. During the interview, he talked about joining the series, how he auditioned with his mother, what people would be surprised about the making of the show, how much was he told about the character he’d be playing when he signed on, and more. In addition, with Minhaj on tour with his new one-man show, The King's Jester, he talked about what people can expect when they see the performance.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 13 DAYS AGO