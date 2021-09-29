CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Don’t Laugh, But Really: What Is a Bunghole?

By Madeleine Davies
Eater
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s no surprise that we have a weird thing for barrels here at Eater. We’ve visited the Adirondack Barrel Cooperage in Ramsen, NY, and traveled to Loretto, KY to witness the Maker’s Mark factory in action. Now, on this week’s Gastropod, hosts Cynthia Graber and Nicola Twilley are leading us even deeper into the fire pot to learn more about barrels’ importance. Can using a different kind of wood to make barrels open up a whole new world of whiskey and wine flavors — and restore a vanishing ecosystem?

