The US Dollar Rises On Higher US Yields

The USD remained rather stable against its counterparts yesterday, yet started with some gains during today’s Asian session as the market’s focus is fixed on the release of the US employment report for September. The forecasts in general are for all main indicators in the report to align, pointing towards a tightening of the US employment market. Should the actual rates and figures meet their respective forecasts, they could boost the Fed’s confidence and enhance the possibility of announcing the tapering of the bank’s QE program in its November meeting. On USD fundamentals related to the debt ceiling of the US may have found a solution as US lawmakers seem to agree to raise the federal borrowing limit until December, creating substantial support for the US stockmarkets. On the monetary front it should be noted that Cleveland Fed President Mester yesterday was reported stating that inflation has surpassed the level required for a rate hike yet worries for the employment market persist.

BUSINESS ・ 15 HOURS AGO