Wall Street Casts Shadow On Asia

By MarketPulse
 9 days ago

Asian equity markets are showing a distinctive North/South split today. The northern Asia heavyweights, with the highest beta to the US tech rally and China, and with the highest percentage of speculative zeal, have plummeted. ASEAN markets, with less technology darlings and a high percentage of old school banks and property heavyweights are down, but much less so.

