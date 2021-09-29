Wall Street Casts Shadow On Asia

These days, it doesn’t take much for markets to move from a ‘glass-half-empty’ to ‘a glass-half-full’ mood. Financial stability issues in China, the US debt ceiling and, evidently, the potential consequences of higher energy price on the economic recovery and on global markets, they all were evident reasons for markets to turn nervous of late. At least today, these topics in one way or another turned positive or moved a bit to the background. Hong-Kong equities rebounded, US Republicans and Democrats might find common ground at least to postpone the debt-ceiling deadline well into December. Last but not least, the disruptive part of the inflation narrative also abated with European natural gas prices and oil easing off recent peak levels. The intra-price dynamics both of oil (Brent still north of $80 p/b) and gas shows that the topic might returning at any time. Still, there was room for a positive repositioning. European equities mostly gain between 1.2% and 1.8%. US indices also open with gains of 1%. (EMU) inflation expectations easing from recent peak levels caused (especially European) bonds and equities to walk the same path. German yields are declining between 0.7 bp (2-y) and 1.5 bp (10-y). Headlines/rumours that the ECB is preparing a new format to modify bond buying after the end of PEPP in March 2022 maybe added to the outperformance of European bonds. The presumption that the new framework might be selective/flexible was an additional positive for peripheral bonds. Italy outperforms with the 10-y spread versus Germany narrowing 4 bp. US yields initially hovered around yesterday’s closing levels. A faster than expected decline in weekly jobless claims (326K from 364k) helped to US yields back in green (0.6 bp for 2-y yield, 4 bp for 30-y). Markets evidently look forward to tomorrow’s US payrolls. After yesterday’s ADP report, the odds are for solid September job growth. Key question of course is whether good eco news will be considered as supporting a constructive/balanced market reaction.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO