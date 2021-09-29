CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

You Can Use Capital One Rewards to Shop at Amazon — but There Are More Valuable Redemption Options

By Samantha Rosen
Time
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaking sure you have the right credit card for your budget and spending is one of the best ways to save money on your everyday purchases. And if a large portion of your monthly budget goes to Amazon.com, you can save with a card that lets you redeem your points for purchases on the site. The world’s largest retailer partners with a number of rewards programs, including American Express Membership Rewards and Chase Ultimate Rewards to help you redeem your travel credit card rewards points for purchases.

time.com

Comments / 0

Related
ETOnline.com

Amazon's Pre-Black Friday Tech Deals You Can Shop Now

Fall is here and there is a lot to look forward to with the new season: fall shopping! While we love shopping for fall fashion, if you're looking for tech deals, Amazon comes to mind for super savings and it's not disappointing us right now. Amazon just launched 10,000+ Epic Deals with Black Friday price tags and we picked out the best ones to shop now. You can find huge discounts on home tech products from a small smart speaker to an Amazon smart home ecosystem. These are major tech deals on offer that we haven't seen since Prime Day or Black Friday! We picked out the best Amazon devices and other tech items from brands you love from Amazon's Epic Deals.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Credit Card#Amazon Com#Chase Ultimate Rewards#Points Overview#The Amazon Shop#Points Program#Capital One Credit Cards#Ventureone
CNET

Amazon reportedly working on a smart fridge that helps you shop

An Amazon smart fridge of the future might be able to do your grocery shopping for you. According to a report from Business Insider Tuesday, Amazon has been working on the technology to develop a smart fridge for years. With cameras and computer vision similar to those in the touchless Amazon Go stores, the fridge would be able to detect what groceries you have in stock, and order more when they're close to expiring or running low.
RECIPES
doctorofcredit.com

Amazon: Get $20 Off $65 On Amazon when Using 1 Membership Rewards Point

Direct link to offer (affiliate links in this post) Amazon is offering $2o off $65 when you use at least 1 Membership Rewards points at checkout. Please see the offer page for full terms and conditions. This is a limited time offer. Offer valid through October 31, 2021 or when...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Credit Cards
NewsBreak
Amazon
hunker.com

The Best Sheet Sets You Can Buy on Amazon

Your bed plays an important role as your own personal sanctuary, keeping you warm and comfortable night after night so you can take on each day feeling refreshed and recharged. But if your sheets aren't up to snuff, then your sanctuary won't feel nearly as comfy and inviting as it could. To make it easy to find the perfect sheet set without ever leaving your couch, we're highlighting the very best sheets on Amazon for every style, budget, and sleeper.
SHOPPING
Business Insider

Capital One Walmart Rewards Card review: Earn up to 5% cash back with surprisingly good benefits for a no-annual-fee card

Personal Finance Insider writes about products, strategies, and tips to help you make smart decisions with your money. We may receive a small commission from our partners, like American Express, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective. Pros & Cons. Details. Pros. You'll earn a strong 5%...
CREDITS & LOANS
Harper's Bazaar

You Can Finally Shop Drunk Elephant at Ulta

One of our favorite clean skin, body, and haircare brands, Drunk Elephant, can now be found at Ulta Beauty—both in-store and online. That means you can shop your favorite Drunk Elephant products at Ulta stores nationwide, all while racking up Ultamate Rewards points to be used on future purchases. "We...
BEAUTY & FASHION
BoardingArea

You Can Now Use Chase Ultimate Rewards Points For Airbnb Stays!

Let's cut to the chase. Some links on this site pay us referral fees for sending business and sales. We value your time and money and won't waste it. For our complete advertising policy, click here. The content on this page is not provided by any companies mentioned, and has not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by these entities. Opinions expressed here are the author's alone.
TRAVEL
Tyla

You Can Get Paid To Go On Luxury Shopping Sprees

Always wanted to treat yourself after pay day but can’t quite justify it? Well, with this new opportunity you can get paid to go on luxury shopping sprees!. The chance to be paid to shop ‘til you drop is thanks to Hush Hush, the online luxury marketplace, are launching a new professional ‘Spenders’ scheme as they want to find out how shopping sprees affect our bodies.
SHOPPING
Time Out Global

Get rewarded while you shop at Bugis Town and Funan this October

The more you shop, the more you get back – that’s pretty much the theme for October at Bugis+, Bugis Junction and Funan. ‘Get Lit With The Clique’ runs from October 1 to 31, where CapitaStar members and shoppers will enjoy extra perks while partaking in retail therapy at these three key malls in the city. Pay day just in? You know what to do. We round up the reasons why you should be spending more in October.
SHOPPING
New York Post

Shop Apple headphone deals on Amazon: AirPods, Beats and more

Today only, Amazon is taking a big bite out of Apple’s prices on select headphones including both the AirPods and AirPods Pro, Powerbeats Pro and the over-the-ear Beat Studio3 Wireless Headphones. Only the savviest of shoppers will be able to get in on the deals, as they only run for...
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Black Friday home and kitchen deals 2021: When does the sale start and what offers should you expect?

It might only be October but here at IndyBest our savings-obsessed minds have already turned towards the great monolith of shopping that is Black Friday.While there are plenty of deals to be had on everything from alcohol to games consoles, the sales bonanza is of particular interest to those of us who have just moved house – or had a big appliance go kaput – because fridge freezers, dishwashers, vacuum cleaners, coffee makers, washing machines and more often see huge discounts as part of the pre-festive frenzy.With trusted retailers such as Currys, John Lewis & Partners, Argos and Amazon all...
SHOPPING
Variety

A Bunch of Amazon Devices Are Already on Sale for the Holidays

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. The holidays are near and Amazon tech deals are rolling in. Waiting all year to upgrade your security system? Amazon has deals on their incredibly popular Blink Mini cameras. Now is the time to take your Alexa to the next level to create the smart home you’ve dreamt of so you can spy (and talk to) your pets and plants from the office.  Waiting...
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy