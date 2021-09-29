Wisconsin GOP proposes appointing 3 state official positions rather than electing them
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Republican lawmakers have introduced a proposal to end elections for three state constitutional offices and let governors fill the positions. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Wednesday that state Sen. Roger Roth and state Rep. Shae Sortwell proposed amending the state constitution to turn the state schools superintendent, treasurer and secretary of state into appointed positions. Sortwell says making the positions Cabinet members would allow the governor to give them more duties.www.weau.com
