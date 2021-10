Legendary supermodel Linda Evangelista opened up about allegedly becoming “brutally disfigured” by a CoolSculpting procedure on Wednesday, September 22. “To my followers who have wondered why I have not been working while my peers’ careers have been thriving, the reason is that I was brutally disfigured by Zeltiq’s CoolSculpting procedure which did the opposite of what it promised,” the 56-year-old revealed in an Instagram statement. The runway queen claimed the treatment “increased, not decreased” her fat cells, which in turn left her “permanently deformed.” Linda has since undergone two “painful, unsuccessful, corrective surgeries” but the procedures haven’t helped.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 13 DAYS AGO