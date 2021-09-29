The spinach frittata that connects me to my Sephardic grandmother

From lasagna and spanakopita to spinach and artichoke dip, there are so many recipes that spinach can enhance. Indeed, it's a great way to add some flavor — as well as an extra burst of nutrients — to your dish. However, as any home cook who has ever worked with spinach knows, there is one crucial step you typically must take when using this particular ingredient cooked: wringing out all the excess water. Frozen spinach typically contains more water than fresh spinach you've sautéed or steamed, as Cuisine at Home says. However, whichever form of this leafy green you're working with, you'll likely want to drain it and get rid of all the excess water before incorporating it in your dish, lest you ruin the texture or flavor of your creation by watering it down.

