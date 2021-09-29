CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

The spinach frittata that connects me to my Sephardic grandmother

By Cambria Gordon
Forward
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn one of the scenes from my book, “The Poetry of Secrets,” Isabel, the main character is served fritada espinaca, or spinach frittata, at a Shabbat dinner, her first one since she has been captured by the Spanish Inquisition. My choice of that food was deliberate. It’s an homage to...

forward.com

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

The #1 Worst Apple to Cook With, According to a Chef

Fall is apple harvest season and nothing indicates this more than the huge assortment of cooler-season recipes devoted to the fruit. Whether you make fresh apple pie, tart cider, or a crisp topped with melting vanilla ice cream, it's important to know which varieties work best in recipes and which you should avoid.
RECIPES
olivemagazine.com

October recipes

Want to know what’s in season in September? Looking for September recipe ideas? Use creamy, nutty butternut squash, chewy figs and dark green kale from your local greengrocer to make these seasonal dishes and bakes. We’ve included plenty of tips for how to shop for particular varieties, prepping guides and useful ideas for using leftovers.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spinach#Frittata#Cooking#Poetry#Food Drink#Shabbat#Spanish#The Sisterhood Of Temple
Mashed

This Recipe Is So Good Lidia Bastianich Makes It 3 Times A Week

If you're craving an easy homemade Italian meal for dinner, there's only one person to turn to and that's Lidia Bastianich. The Emmy award-winning public television host has authored over 10 cookbooks and has been on TV since 1998 (via LidiasItaly.com). In fact, she even knew Julia Child back in the day and made a guest appearance on her show, "Julia Child: Cooking with Master Chefs," back in 1993, per Cucina Toscana. But Bastianich is about more than just cookbooks and TV. Since getting her start in the '90s, the Italian chef has opened three critically acclaimed New York City-based restaurants of her own, including Felidia, Becoo, and De Posto. Did we also mention she has her own line of artisanal pastas and all-natural sauces?
RECIPES
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

RECIPE: Poor Man's Apple Cobbler

Have a dessert craving and not sure what to make? Try this super simple apple cobbler. Made with self-rising flour and canned pie filling, you probably already have the ingredients in your pantry. The pie filling is dolloped on top but the crust magically bakes around it. This comes out of the oven with a beautiful golden brown crust. You can use any fruit you'd like. We opted for apple but cherry or blueberry would be delicious too. If you like a lot of fruit, you can even add an extra can of filling to the cobbler. Serve with a scoop of ice cream for a delicious dessert.
RECIPES
24/7 Wall St.

Salads That Are Worse Than a Slice of Cheese Pizza

Waiter serving a large buffet table full of delicious food. Unrecognizable Caucasian male, professional in white apron and uniform. Remember when some iceberg lettuce — maybe with some shredded carrot and a slice of cucumber — and dressing qualified as a salad? Though American cuisine has come a long way since, plenty of questionable and […]
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cakes
Country
Spain
Place
Madrid, Spain
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
ABC News

What's for dinner? Easy skillet pollo de coco, chicken in coconut milk

To celebrate Hispanic Latinx Heritage Month, "Good Morning America" is highlighting chefs, recipe developers, bloggers, restaurant owners, creators and others whose rich culture shows up through their food. If you're searching the internet and wondering what to cook for dinner, the answer just got easier. "Good Morning America" Food is...
RECIPES
tasteofhome.com

Pepper and Fresh Herb Frittata

2 teaspoons minced fresh basil or 1/2 teaspoon dried basil. 2 teaspoons minced fresh oregano or 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano. Preheat broiler. In a large bowl, whisk eggs, herbs, salt and pepper until blended. In a 10-in. broiler-safe skillet, heat oil over medium-low heat. Pour in egg mixture. Cook, covered,...
RECIPES
thezoereport.com

Cooking Is The Love Language I Learned From My Grandmother

Last year, my family lost its matriarch, Alicia Melero Chavez, aged 95. When asked to recite the eulogy at her funeral, I truly struggled with what to say about a woman whose story was so substantial. Should I talk about her journey to America from Durango, Mexico with three young children in tow? Should I discuss her life as a single mother, working from morning to night as a seamstress? While I touched on these things, what I finally honed in on was how I will always remember her, as the joyful woman whose love language was food; who could always be found dancing in her kitchen and infectiously laughing over a warm stove. The woman who taught me that, sometimes, the best way to care and support the people in your life is simply to feed them. The rest will fall into place.
RECIPES
Seattle Times

Pasta Aglio e Olio gets a plus one in this easy, satisfying recipe

As much as I adore long-simmered pasta sauces like Bolognese or Marcella Hazan’s butter-slicked tomatoes, the ones I gravitate to most can be sautéed in a skillet while the pasta boils in a pot alongside. Variations on a classic aglio e olio, these sauces are invariably anchored by loads of...
RECIPES
Telegraph

Curried tuna and spinach toasties recipe

This one might not sound like it’s for you, but I urge you to give it a go. Creamy tuna, with a few greens, all laced with comforting spice flavourings – a total winner!. The toasties are best served fresh, however, any leftovers can be stored in the fridge for up to 24 hours. Reheat in a frying pan until the cheese has melted again and the filling is piping hot throughout.
RECIPES
Forward

Greasy, fatty gribenes are finding a new home—as a diet chip

Gribenes are back. Those crispy, golden, greasy and slightly grotesque pieces of chicken skin fried in chicken fat, once a staple of Ashkenazi Jewish cuisine, have not returned to your local deli, but in mass market snack bags. Knobby, gnarled and often with a bit of feather attached, they were...
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

This Hack Makes Drying Spinach Easy

From lasagna and spanakopita to spinach and artichoke dip, there are so many recipes that spinach can enhance. Indeed, it's a great way to add some flavor — as well as an extra burst of nutrients — to your dish. However, as any home cook who has ever worked with spinach knows, there is one crucial step you typically must take when using this particular ingredient cooked: wringing out all the excess water. Frozen spinach typically contains more water than fresh spinach you've sautéed or steamed, as Cuisine at Home says. However, whichever form of this leafy green you're working with, you'll likely want to drain it and get rid of all the excess water before incorporating it in your dish, lest you ruin the texture or flavor of your creation by watering it down.
RECIPES
knuj.net

Chicken Casserole

The original old family recipe for this chicken casserole called for the sauce to be made from scratch. Through the years, the recipe has been developed into this version that takes less time to prepare and still tastes great. It’s an attractive main dish. Ingredients. 1/2 cup chopped celery. 1/4...
RECIPES
food24.com

Spinach roulade

The ultimate go-to recipe when you want to impress. The roulade is very simple to make and it always looks amazing. It’s also handy that it can be made a few days ahead and refrigerated until needed. Method:. Preheat the oven to 180 °C and line a Swiss roll baking...
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy