If ever you get a chance to play cards for money with Kelly Clarkson, take it — she has no poker face. Hence, her “restrained” reaction (pictured) to Tuesday’s resolution of The Voice’s Monday-night cliffhanger. After hearing that four-chair turn Holly Forbes’ daughter was a big Ariana Grande fan, Kelly was sure that she had about as much of a shot at recruiting the contestant as Blake Shelton or John Legend. But then Holly revealed that “I grew up listening to Kelly Clarkson,” so she was the coach that the contender wanted. Once that decision was made, we moved on to more...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 8 DAYS AGO