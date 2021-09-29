CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC's La Brea Bosses Explain That Reference To TV's Lost, Say There's More Where That Came From

By Nick Venable
 7 days ago
Minor spoilers below for those who have not yet watched NBC's La Brea, so be warned!. Any time a new TV show comes out of the gate with a wide-ranging mystery that dips into potentially supernatural waters, comparisons to Lost come out of the woodwork faster than you can say "4, 8, 15, 16, 23 and 42." Such has been the case with NBC's time-jaunting drama La Brea, despite the fact that it centers on a disastrous sinkhole as opposed to a plane crash. Still, most viewers watching the premiere probably didn't expect La Brea to come right out and own those comparisons with an in-narrative Lost reference.

