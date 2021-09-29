CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

TV Ratings: 'La Brea' Drags in 6.2 Million Viewers to Its Debut on NBC

By Mónica Marie Zorrilla
New Haven Register
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article“La Brea,” NBC’s newest drama series centered on the aftermath of a massive sinkhole mysteriously appearing in Los Angeles, which literally and figuratively tears a family apart, debuted on Tuesday night at 9 p.m. with solid primetime premiere numbers. The show, hailing from Universal Television and written and executive produced...

www.nhregister.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

CBS Rebooting Unexpected Comedy Series

Drop Dead Diva is resurrecting, but this time around, a man will be in the lead role...sort of. The show's creator/executive producer Josh Berman is rebooting the show with a gender-related spin. Deadline exclusively reports that the new series, Drop Dead Dave, is an hour-long series currently in development at CBS, a remake of the original Lifetime dramedy with new characters.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Night Court' Revival With 'Big Bang Theory' Star Gets Big Thumbs up at NBC

The Night Court revival starring original series actor John Larroquette and The Big Bang Theory's Melissa Rauch just got some great news. On Friday, NBC gave the show a series order, reports Deadline. This means that at least a few episodes will be produced, and possibly more depending on the show's success. Rauch serves as an executive producer with Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt executive producer Dan Rubin.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Canceled ABC Show Moves to New Channel

It's been more than five years since ABC canceled Castle, but luckily fans still have ways to enjoy it on their TVs. The show has since lived on via syndication on TNT and local broadcast stations around the nation. Now, it has a whole new home for its reruns to air, giving fans a chance to relive the show's charming mysteries from the beginning. According to Deadline, Lifetime has picked up the rights to Castle. While it wasn't clear if all of the ABC dramedy was optioned, the show ran for eight seasons, totaling 173 episodes. Even if the whole series wasn't picked up, that's a healthy dose of content for Lifetime's schedule.
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

Bob ♥ Abishola: Season Four? Has the CBS Comedy Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the CBS television network, Bob ♥ Abishola (read as “Bob Hearts Abishola”) stars Billy Gardell, Folake Olowofoyeku, Christine Ebersole, Matt Jones, Maribeth Monroe, Vernee Watson, Shola Adewusi, Barry Shabaka Henley, Travis Wolfe Jr, Gina Yashere, Bayo Akinfemi, and Anthony Okungbowa. As the story begins, Bob (Gardell) is the owner of a very successful compression sock factory in Detroit and runs the business with his mother (Ebersole), his sister (Monroe), and his younger brother (Jones). The stress of the job lands Bob in the hospital with a heart attack and he falls in love with his cardiac nurse, Abishola (Olowofoyeku), an immigrant from Nigeria. She came to America with her young son (Wolf Jr.) and they live with her Auntie Olu (Adewusi) and Uncle Tunde (Henley). Despite their very different backgrounds and her initial lack of interest, Bob is determined to win Abishola’s heart.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chiké Okonkwo
Person
Natalie Zea
Person
Jon Seda
Person
Eoin Macken
New Haven Register

TV Ratings: 'FBI: International' Premiere Pulls in Over 6 Million Viewers, 'Our Kind of People' Makes Quiet Debut

For the first time since 2017, CBS has now won both Monday and Tuesday nights of premiere week thanks to the return of its hugely successful “NCIS” and “FBI” franchises. On average, CBS garnered 6.63 million viewers on Tuesday, Sept. 21, and its three-hour window dedicated to the Dick Wolf police procedural trilogy had solid viewer retention throughout the night.
TV SERIES
channelguidemag.com

Star Natalie Zea Takes Us Inside the Chaos of NBC’s ‘La Brea’

“If you go to the La Brea Tar Pits and study the animals that were around during that time, that’s where we’re at,” tells the always delightful and refreshingly candid Natalie Zea on the setting of NBC’s new La Brea (Tuesdays beginning Sept. 28 at 9pm ET/PT). So expect Ice...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Roger Ebert

La Brea Seeks to Give New Life to NBC Lineup

As someone who has been covering television for two decades, I’m always fascinated by shifts in the model. Of course, there have been many from HBO to DVRs to streaming services, but the question of how broadcast networks co-exist with companies like Netflix on the landscape has been the most pressing of the last few years. One of the more interesting recent developments has been shows that fail on one network only to spring to life on Netflix. “You” premiered on Lifetime in 2018 and almost no one cared until it started streaming on Netflix, bringing so many viewers back to the show that Netflix paid Lifetime to essentially adopt this thriller child and produce it themselves (a third season premieres next month). The story of “Manifest” is even more unusual in that it aired on NBC from 2018 to 2021, and anemic ratings went down faster than the plane on the show. NBC canceled it in June 2021, and then it landed on Netflix, where it became huge, leading the Peacock network to revive it for a fourth and final season. Which brings us to “La Brea,” a B-movie riff on the “Lost” formula that feels like it might need a Netflix push somewhere in its future.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc#Universal Television#Cbs#Fbi#Variety S Newsletter
mainstreet-nashville.com

Natalie Zea on the chaos of NBC's new sci-fi thriller 'La Brea'

“If you go to the La Brea Tar Pits and study the animals that were around during that time, that’s where we’re at,” tells the always delightful and refreshingly candid Natalie Zea on the setting of NBC’s new La Brea, premiering Tuesday. So expect Ice Age mammoths and mastodons who...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

NBC's 'La Brea' imagines hole opening in Los Angeles

Jon Seda is taking the plunge, and that's not even a figure of speech: His character is among those who fall in when a sizable chunk of Los Angeles literally opens up in “La Brea,” a NBC adventure-drama series premiering 9 p.m. Tuesday. Those forced to plunge find themselves in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Hollywood Reporter

NBC’s ‘La Brea’: TV Review

Not far into its first episode, La Brea comes out and says what we’re already thinking: “Maybe we’re just in an episode of Lost.” The comparison is unavoidable and, unfortunately, not all that favorable to La Brea. In the 17 years since Oceanic 815 disappeared over the Pacific, there’s been no end of shows trying to replicate its magic — and while La Brea isn’t all bad, it’s just the latest reminder that the Lost formula is harder to master than it looks. The hourlong drama opens on a typically hellish morning commute on Los Angeles’ Miracle Mile, which becomes much...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

How ‘La Brea’ Created a Giant Sinkhole in the Middle of L.A. for NBC’s New Drama

Ahead of the Tuesday night premiere of NBC’s latest drama, “La Brea,” the cast and crew shed more light behind the mysterious sinkhole in Hollywood. The adventure series opens with fast-paced action when a massive sinkhole suddenly opens in the La Brea area of Los Angeles, pulling scores of people, plus cars and buildings, into its mysterious depths. Among those pulled in are Eve (played by Natalie Zea) and her son Josh (played by Jack Martin). Shooting took place in both Melbourne, Australia, where VFX created realistic sets of the Wilshire Boulevard area, and in L.A. itself. Series creator David Applebaum explains, “The...
BREA, CA
Variety

TV Ratings: Tony Awards Viewership on CBS Plummets to Less Than 3 Million Viewers

After almost a two-year hiatus, the Tony Awards came back, but the siren song of Broadway’s biggest and best wasn’t enough to draw a large TV audience. The 9-11 p.m. portion of the Tony Awards that aired on CBS tanked, drawing only 2.62 million viewers per Nielsen’s time-adjusted and corrected Live+Same Day fast overnights and scoring just an 0.4 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. For comparison, the 2019 awards ceremony hosted by “Late Late Show’s” James Corden scored a 0.8 rating in the key demo and fell below 6 million total viewers with just under 5.5 million tuning in —...
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

La Brea: Did NBC's Sinkhole Drama Pull You In? Grade the Premiere! — Plus, Natalie Zea Tackles a Burning Question

NBC this Tuesday night invited you to a land down under — meaning, far beneath Los Angeles — with La Brea. Did the sinkhole drama suck you in? La Brea stars Natalie Zea (Justified) as Eve Harris, an office manager and mom who was motoring past the La Brea Tar Pits & Museum with daughter Izzy (played by Zyra Gorecki) and son Josh (Jack Martin) when a massive sinkhole began forming at an intersection, first gulping down a startled traffic cop and then spreading to rip the Earth from beneath many buildings and cars. After first driving away backwards down a...
BREA, CA
tvseriesfinale.com

La Brea: Season One Viewer Votes

Will the Harris family live long enough to reunite in the first season of the La Brea TV show on NBC? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like La Brea is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of La Brea here.
TV SERIES
thestreamable.com

How to Watch ‘La Brea’ Series Premiere Live for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android

La Brea is an upcoming sci-fi drama television series on NBC that is set to premiere on Tuesday, September 28, at 9:00 PM ET. It follows a group of people who have just experienced a disastrous sinkhole that has swallowed the middle of Los Angeles. They are desperate to find answers as they explore the mysterious and treacherous primeval land they have just fallen into. You can watch this new series with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KING-5

NBC hopes viewers will fall for new series, 'La Brea'

LOS ANGELES — It may look like a show about a giant hole in the ground. But actress Natalie Zea says the sinkhole in the new NBC series, "La Brea", is just a part of a deeper story. Zea explained, "It is not about a giant sinkhole. It's about a...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy