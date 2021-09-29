Thirty men search for love in a new season of "The Bachelorette"

© 2017 Cable News Network, Inc.

NEW YORK — Thirty bachelors from around the country suit for a lesson in love. Michelle Young will be hoping to find a new teammate in Indian Wells when the 18th season of “The Bachelorette” premieres on Tuesday, October 19 on ABC.

Michelle Young stole the hearts of Americans who fell in love with her captivating smile and charming sense of humor. She has big dreams for the future and aspires to make make the world a better place with a man by her side.

A former Division I basketball player from Minnesota, the 28-year-old fifth-grade teacher now focuses on preparing her students to be the next generation of community leaders.

Young says she's looking for the Superman to her Superwoman and is ready to find a love with whom she can start a family of her own.