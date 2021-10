HHM Health’s Healing Hands Luncheon that was scheduled for Thursday, October 14, has been rescheduled for Thursday, March 31. According to Health Hands Luncheon Co-Chairs Co-Chairs Gina and Ken Betts and Amy and Paul Wilson and Honorary Chair Pam Busbee, “As a faith-based community health center that provides culturally competent healthcare with compassion to anyone in need, we’ve opted to move the luncheon during this challenging time that impacts the health of everyone in the community.”

