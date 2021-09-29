Rep. Juan Vargas and Others Send Letter to President Joe Biden Urging Him to Address the Treatment of Haitians at the Border
Letter also requests the halt of mass deportations of Haitians seeking asylum. Representative Juan Vargas (CA-51) and Representative Sara Jacobs (CA-53) released the following statement after sending a letter to President Joe Biden asking for an immediate halt of mass deportations of Haitians at the U.S.-Mexico border and denouncing the inhumane and counterproductive treatment of the Haitian migrants and asylum-seekers.sdvoice.info
