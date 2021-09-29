‘Celebrity Wheel of Fortune’: See the ‘Incredible’ Stars Competing This Week

“Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” announced its latest lineup of celebs to compete on the game show. So, who will we see spin the Wheel this upcoming Sunday?

The game show announced the latest stars in a recent Instagram post. “Prepare to be entertained 🤩 More incredible ⭐️s are coming your way Sunday on #CelebrityWheelOfFortune!” the game show captioned the post.

Per the video, we see Andy Richter, Vanilla Ice, and Caroline Rhea coming our way this weekend. Richter is best known for working with talk show host Conan O’Brien. Vanilla Ice is a rapper who made it big in the 1980s and 90s. And Rhea worked for years on the shows “Sabrina the Teenage Witch” and “Phineas and Ferb.”

We’ll see how our new stars fare on “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune,” which airs on Sundays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC. Last week, celebrities Jason Alexander, Cheryl Burke, and Michael “The Miz” Mizanin competed for their three charities on the iconic game show.

“Seinfeld” star Jason Alexander succeeded in making it to the Bonus Round with host Pat Sajak, even though the star admitted he didn’t prepare for the competition. When “Wheel of Fortune” social coordinator Maggie Sajak asked him what his game strategy was, Alexander replied, “There’s no strategy. There is no strategy.”

Meanwhile, “Dancing With The Stars” pro dancer Cheryl Burke took the opposite approach. “I definitely prepped. As a dancer, I’m very OCD, I guess you could say. And I like to come prepared.”

The Miz, on the other hand, focused specifically on one competitor. “When you have a beast like Jason Alexander, you need to be focused. You need to be calm, cool, and collected. And I feel like I raised a lot of money today. That’s all that matters.”

‘Celebrity Wheel of Fortune’ Stars Discuss The Charities They Donated To

While interviewing last week’s three stars, Maggie Sajak also asked them about their individual charities.

“It’s called PhilDev, and I’m Filipina-American, and I’m part of the AAPI community,” Burke said. “And it was important to me to be able to give back. And PhilDev basically donates their time and resources, as far as education and scholarships go, to Filipinos who may not be able to afford [higher education].”

The Miz also chose a charity close to his heart. “It’s Connor’s Cure at the V Foundation for Cancer Research. There was this young kid named Connor that came backstage one day,” The Miz explained. “And he was suffering from a tumor in his brain and spinal cord. He had such a great personality, he stole the hearts of all of us, and though he passed, his name lives on.”

Alexander focused on the global organization Americares, a healthcare and disaster relief group. “They target impoverished and underserved communities both across the United States and the world.”