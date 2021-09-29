Dog the Bounty Hunter Promises ‘Search Is On’ to Find Brian Laundrie, Calls in Boats and Ground Crews

Duane Chapman, AKA Dog the Bounty Hunter, is on Brian Laundrie’s trail. And he’s ready to bring the missing man in to the authorities.

At this point, Laundrie’s been missing for over two weeks. His parents claim they last saw him on Sept. 14, three days after Laundrie’s 22-year-old girlfriend Gabby Petito’s parents reported her missing. Authorities found her body in Wyoming on Sept. 19, and now they want to talk to Laundrie about what happened to Petito.

While Laundrie has not been charged with anything related to Petito’s death, police do have a warrant out for Laundrie’s arrest for fraud. He reportedly used someone else’s debit card after Petito disappeared.

As the whole country searches for the 23-year-old, Dog the Bounty Hunter vows he’ll find Laundrie. He posted an update on his search to his official Twitter page earlier today.

At the moment, Dog’s searching Fort De Soto Park near St. Petersburg, Florida. Brian Laundrie and his parents visited the park on Sept. 6-8, documents say, and Dog the Bounty Hunter claims Brian never left the park with his parents.

“We’re out here at the island,” Dog says in the video he posted. “This would be and could be a perfect spot for [Laundrie] to hide. Not too many people out here. But there’s a lot of environmental things that we’re gonna fight.”

Dog the Bounty Hunter concludes, “So here we go. The search now is really on. The search has just begun.”

He provided more information on their search in his caption. “Earlier today we launched an active and specific search in a key area based on the intelligence we are receiving and researching. Boat crews and ground teams have been called in and we have search and rescue dogs deployed. More to follow…”

Here’s What Dog the Bounty Hunter Wants to Talk to Brian Laundrie’s Parents About

Earlier this week, Chris and Roberta Laundrie reportedly called 911 on Dog the Bounty Hunter when he showed up at their front door.

Dog told Dr. Oz on Tuesday that he wanted to speak with Laundrie’s father, because he understands what the man’s going through. According to The Sun, Dog was convicted of first-degree murder back in 1976.

“Well, you know, I wanna talk to his dad and explain the difference between involuntary manslaughter and murder-one out of Wyoming,” Dog the Bounty Hunter said. “In murder-one, you’re facing the death penalty. Manslaughter is a life sentence with the possibility of parole. I wanted to explain to him, ‘I know exactly what you’re going through right now. As a matter of fact, I personally went through it.’ So, I just wanted to talk to the dad.”

Dog believes the parents know exactly where Brian Laundrie is. He encourages them to speak up and reveal their son’s location for his own good.